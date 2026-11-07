Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Submit Guest Post

India edge New Zealand by four runs to take 2-0 series lead

Gurnoor Brar takes four wickets to restrict the hosts to 134 before KL Rahul anchors India's chase in a rain-shortened contest.

india-newzealand-odi

India's Gurnoor Brar celebrates New Zealand Glenn Phillips being caught during the 2nd ODI cricket match between New Zealand and India at the Hnry Stadium in Wellington on November 7, 2026. (

Photo by Marty MELVILLE / AFP via Getty Images)
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeNov 07, 2026
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

INDIA beat New Zealand by four runs via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method in a rain-hit one-day international on Saturday (7) to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series after a pace-dominated contest.

Put in to bat, New Zealand struggled to gain any momentum in Wellington as India's pace attack dismantled the batting line-up and restricted the hosts to 134 in 41 overs, with the match reduced to 47 overs per side due to rain.

India stumbled early in the chase but Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul combined to wrest back control before rain halted play with the visitors on 113-7 and needing a further 22 runs for victory.

New Zealand's seamers, however, made India work hard for victory, turning what appeared to be a routine chase into a gripping, low-scoring contest.

Jacob Duffy struck with his first ball of the innings to dismiss India captain Shubman Gill for a golden duck before removing veteran Virat Kohli in his next over.

Rohit Sharma provided early momentum, but Kyle Jamieson's disciplined spell left India wobbling at 47-4 and revived New Zealand's hopes of a comeback.

Iyer's 30 off 46 helped to steady the chase, while Rahul stood firm as wickets tumbled around him and anchored the chase with an unbeaten 26 off 38 balls, including two fours and two sixes, before rain cut short the contest.

"I thought it'll be an easy target but it wasn't," Gill said. "The pitch was challenging and we lost two extra wickets than we'd have liked... but happy we got there in the end."

The hosts had earlier left themselves with little margin for error after India's pacers ripped through the top order.

Auqib Nabi put New Zealand on the back foot with two early strikes, removing openers Tim Seifert and Will Young. Seifert's dismissal also marked the right-armer's maiden international wicket.

The hosts were reeling at 53-3 when Gurnoor Brar tightened India's grip with a double-wicket maiden, removing Tom Latham and the in-form Glenn Phillips.

Daryl Mitchell offered the only meaningful resistance for New Zealand, scoring 55 off 104 balls after earning a reprieve on 21 when Gill spilled a straightforward chance at cover, while captain Mitchell Santner chipped in with 31 off 38.

"It was a tricky wicket, there was no hiding," Santner said. "It was one of those wickets where the seamers were posing a challenge. It was a tough wicket but we could've scraped to 160-180."

Brar was named player of the match with figures of 4-30, while Nabi, Anshul Kamboj and Axar Patel claimed two wickets apiece.

The five-match series moves to Hamilton on Tuesday (10).

(Reuters)

axar patelgurnoor brarindia new zealand odikl rahulshreyas iyershubman gillindia vs new zealand
Add EasternEye As Your Trusted Source
preferred source on google news

Related News

Jobe-Bellingham-england
Football

Jobe Bellingham earns first England call-up, joins brother Jude in squad

hardik-pandya-ipl
Cricket

IPL: Hardik Pandya set to leave Mumbai as Punjab close in on Arshdeep swap

india-newzealand-t20
Trending

Samson leads India to record T20 chase against New Zealand

vvslaxman-india-cricket
Cricket

VVS Laxman to attend selection meetings as BCCI seeks clearer fitness updates

More For You

​Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma celebrates after reaching his century during the 3rd T20I between New Zealand and India at the Hnry Stadium in Wellington on October 27.

Getty

Abhishek Sharma’s 38-ball 113 powers India to series win over New Zealand

  • Abhishek Sharma hits 113 from 38 balls with 11 sixes
  • India chase 198 in just 13.2 overs to win by six wickets
  • Abhishek and Sooryavanshi put on 133 in 7.1 overs
  • India take unassailable lead in the five-match series

ABHISHEK SHARMA smashed a 38-ball 113 as India beat New Zealand by six wickets in Wellington on Tuesday to clinch the five-match Twenty20 (T20) series with two games to spare.

Chasing 198, India reached their target in just 13.2 overs after Abhishek and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi put on 133 for the first wicket in only 7.1 overs, one of the most destructive opening partnerships in T20 history.

Keep ReadingShow less