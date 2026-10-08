VVS Laxman to attend selection meetings as BCCI seeks clearer fitness updates

VVS Laxman will attend all senior selection committee meetings going forward as part of an effort to improve communication between selectors and the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) Centre of Excellence (COE).

BCCI secretary Devaijit Saikia said the decision was taken at a review meeting in Mumbai to ensure selectors have accurate information when making decisions about players.

“VVS Laxman will henceforth attend all senior selection committee meetings to ensure there is no miscommunication between selectors and the COE,” Saikia told PTI.

“This was decided at the review meeting in Mumbai that as head of cricket, COE, Laxman should attend all meetings going forward. The move is intended to ensure selectors get accurate information to make right decisions,” he said.

Laxman attended Tuesday’s (6) meeting in Guwahati, where the selectors discussed the T20I and India A teams.

Fitness communication under scrutiny

The decision comes amid speculation that Laxman and former chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar had differences over the recovery timelines of players undergoing rehabilitation at the COE in Bengaluru.

Agarkar was believed to have felt that information from the COE about players’ fitness was not always clear.

The latest move is intended to give the selection panel direct access to the COE head when discussing players who are recovering from injuries or undergoing rehabilitation.

Several India players, including fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, all-rounders Harshit Rana, Hardik Pandya and Washington Sundar, and batter B Sai Sudharsan, have recently used the COE during their recovery from injuries.

Laxman defended COE role

Laxman has previously rejected suggestions that there was poor communication between the COE and the selection committee.

Speaking to select media at the centre in August, he said the facility should not be viewed simply as a rehabilitation centre and highlighted its wider role in developing players.

“There are bigger roles to play for it in helping cricketers achieve excellence,” Laxman said.

He also rejected the idea of assigning blame when players suffer injuries.

“We don't like to use the term ‘blame’ because when you're using that term, then you're finding someone as a scapegoat,” he said.

Laxman added that communication between the COE, team management and support staff was working well.

“But there's brilliant coordination between the COE and the team management of both the teams (men and women) and the SSM staff of both the teams. So that communication is happening seamlessly,” he said.

Laxman’s future at COE

Laxman took over from Rahul Dravid as head of the National Cricket Academy in 2021. The academy has since been revamped and renamed the Centre of Excellence.

The BCCI approached him in 2024 to replace Dravid as head coach of India’s men's team after Dravid's tenure ended with the T20 World Cup triumph. Laxman declined the offer, citing family reasons and his wish to continue developing the COE.

His term was later extended by two years until 2026.

Laxman was also reportedly considered for the chief selector's position after Agarkar's tenure. The BCCI began the process of finding Agarkar's successor on Tuesday by inviting applications for the role.