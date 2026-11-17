Highlights

MS Dhoni, 45, has retired from the Indian Premier League and will become Chennai Super Kings' team mentor from the 2027 season, the franchise announced on Tuesday 17 November

He ends his career with 5,439 IPL runs and five titles, according to reports

He missed the entire 2026 season with calf and thumb injuries, the first time he has sat out a whole season since the IPL began in 2008

There was no farewell game, though he had once said he wanted his last match to be at Chepauk

MS Dhoni has retired from the IPL, ending an 18-season career in the competition and moving to an off-field role that the franchise created for him.

Has MS Dhoni retired from the IPL?

Yes. CSK announced the news on Tuesday, hours before the deadline for IPL 2027 retentions. Dhoni's own career as a player is over, and reports describe it as retirement from all professional cricket. He retired from international cricket in August 2020.

What will MS Dhoni do at CSK in 2027?

He will serve as the team's mentor. "Mahendra Singh Dhoni takes charge as the Team Mentor of Chennai Super Kings," the franchise said in a statement. "And Chennai will always be his home."

The role sits alongside a new coaching set-up in which Ruturaj Gaikwad remains captain and Zaheer Khan is head coach. CSK's chief executive, Kasi Viswanathan, has said that Dhoni suggested Zaheer's name for the job. Dhoni had earlier been expected to take on a mentoring role, with the former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin predicting as much on his YouTube channel.

Why did MS Dhoni miss IPL 2026?

Injury. He did not play a match in 2026 because of calf and thumb injuries, and watched from the dugout as CSK finished eighth and missed the playoffs for a third straight year. It was the first time since the IPL began in 2008 that Dhoni had missed an entire season.

The calf problem was first reported in the build-up to the season. Gaikwad said in April that Dhoni was "getting back slowly". He attended CSK's final home match at Chepauk, but the captain later confirmed he was not fully fit.

What are MS Dhoni's IPL records?

Record Figure IPL career 18 seasons, from 2008 to 2025 Matches 278 Runs 5,439, including 24 fifties Titles Five, in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023 Captaincy Led CSK in more than 200 matches, before handing over to Gaikwad ahead of the 2024 season CSK rank The franchise's second-highest run-scorer

Those figures are from reports at the time of the announcement and may be revised.

What did Chennai Super Kings say?

N Srinivasan, CSK's owner, said: "There is no CSK without MS Dhoni." He recalled that he had insisted Dhoni join the franchise in 2008, and called it the best decision he had taken, because of "the kind of human he is".

Viswanathan said what made Dhoni special was "how completely he became a part of Chennai", and that "the city embraced him as one of its own". "That is his real legacy," he said.

Why was there no farewell game for MS Dhoni?

Because injuries decided it for him. Dhoni had told fans he would like to retire from the IPL after playing his last game in Chepauk, according to reports. Instead, his playing career ended with the absence of 2026 and an announcement on retention day.

How did MS Dhoni's CSK career unfold?

When What happened 2008 Dhoni becomes CSK's captain when the IPL begins 2010 and 2011 CSK win back-to-back titles 2018 and 2021 A further two titles August 2020 He retires from international cricket March 2022 He hands the captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja, but takes it back midway through a season in which CSK finish ninth 2023 CSK win a fifth title 2024 He hands the captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad 2026 He misses the whole season through injury 17 November 2026 He retires, and becomes team mentor

What happens next?

CSK's retained players for IPL 2027 are due to be confirmed on the same day. Dhoni's mentor role begins with the 2027 season.