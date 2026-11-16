Jay Shah re-elected unopposed as ICC chairman

He will serve a second two-year term

Shah to oversee cricket’s return to the Olympics at LA28

He became the ICC’s youngest chairman in 2024

INDIA's Jay Shah has been re-elected unopposed for a second term as chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC), the sport’s governing body said on Monday.

Shah was confirmed for a further two years at the ICC board meeting in Bali.

The 38-year-old, son of India’s Home Minister Amit Shah, became the youngest ICC chairman when he was first elected in 2024, at the age of 36.

Olympic return

During his second term, Shah will oversee cricket’s return to the Olympics at the 2028 Los Angeles Games. The sport’s only previous appearance at the Olympics was in 1900.

Cricket at LA28 will feature Twenty20 (T20) competitions for both men’s and women’s teams.

“Cricket’s return to the Olympic Games at LA28 presents an extraordinary opportunity to introduce our game to new audiences and inspire a new generation of players and fans,” Shah said in an ICC statement.

(With inputs from agencies)