Highlights
- Sharad Kapoor has appealed to the film industry for financial, emotional and mental support.
- The actor said he had been experiencing depression.
- His friend Hema Choudhary has urged people not to misunderstand his condition after an earlier video involving his four pet dogs went viral.
Actor Sharad Kapoor has made another appeal to the film industry for support, saying he needs help “financially, morally and mentally”.
The Josh actor made the request in a video shared on Saturday (November 14), revealing that he had been struggling with depression. His latest appeal comes days after he posted a video seeking acting opportunities in films, television and OTT platforms.
Sharad Kapoor appeals to film industry for support
In the latest video shared by Mumbai-based Bezubaan Public Welfare Trust, Kapoor was accompanied by his friend Hema Choudhary, founder of the animal welfare organisation.
Speaking in the clip, the actor said: “I was in depression, but I appeal to the industry now. I need help financially, morally, and mentally.”
He also expressed his admiration for fellow actors while asking them to support him.
“I am a big fan of all my actors. I always consider myself their fan. So I appeal to you - please help me,” he added.
Sharad Kapoor's friend explains his condition
Choudhary also shared another video on her social media account, explaining why Kapoor had not spoken much in the earlier clip.
Addressing comments questioning why she had not allowed the actor to speak, she said: “I shared a video with Sharad Kapoor. Some comments are questioning why I am not letting him speak. I understand you want to hear your hero talk...but it will take time. He is not even able to speak properly. He is unwell physically and mentally.”
The accompanying caption read: “Request to everyone - please don’t misunderstand me. Mr Sharad Kapoor is not mentally fit to give any public statement.”
Her comments came after an earlier video showing Kapoor bidding goodbye and temporarily moving his four pet dogs to an animal welfare centre went viral, prompting concerns about his well-being.
Bezubaan Public Welfare Trust is a Mumbai-based non-governmental organisation that works towards rescuing, feeding and providing medical care and shelter to stray animals.
Sharad Kapoor's film career
Kapoor made his acting debut in 1996 with Mahesh Bhatt's Dastak. He subsequently appeared in films including Hathyar, Yeh Hai Jalwa, LOC Kargil, Lakshya and Jai Ho.
He also featured in Josh alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Chandrachur Singh.