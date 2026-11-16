Highlights
- British actress Tina Simmons has died after a career spanning around 60 years.
- She appeared in more than 300 film and television productions, including Star Wars, James Bond and Batman.
- Fellow actress Madeline Smith has paid an emotional tribute to her longtime friend.
She may not have always been the star of the show, but Tina Simmons built a career that took her into Hollywood's biggest film franchises. The British actress, who appeared in Star Wars, James Bond and Batman productions, has died, prompting tributes from friends and fans.
Simmons died on November 14, with news of her passing emerging on November 16. Her career spanned approximately six decades, with appearances in more than 300 film and television productions.
From a galaxy far, far away to the world of 007
One of her best known appearances came in 1983's Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, where she played a Rebel technician. Her filmography extended well beyond the galaxy. She appeared in several Bond films, including Octopussy, A View to a Kill, The Living Daylights, Die Another Day and No Time To Die. Her other film credits included Superman III, Superman IV, Supergirl, Who Framed Roger Rabbit and Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight. She also appeared in Doctor Strange, Spider Man: Far From Home and Mission: Impossible.
Away from the big screen, Simmons featured in several popular British television programmes, including Doctor Who, EastEnders, Coronation Street, Only Fools and Horses, The Bill and Minder. She also worked as a stand in and double for several well known actresses, including Helen Mirren, Meryl Streep and Miranda Richardson.
Friends pay tribute
Her death has prompted emotional tributes from people who knew and worked with her. Actress Madeline Smith, who had been friends with Simmons for almost 60 years, expressed her devastation at the news.
She wrote: "I am devastated. Tina Simmons. Found dead in her flat. Terrible."
Although she may not have always been in spotlight, Simmons leaves behind a film and television legacy that stretches across some of the industry's most recognisable franchises.