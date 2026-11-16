The actor, who is now 50, described the experience as a period of "hell and misery", adding that the situation affected his confidence, relationships and mental well-being.

Vivek Oberoi says Bollywood turned against him

Looking back at why he spoke out, Oberoi said he believed there were certain boundaries that should never be crossed when it came to treating women.

"It was a really dark place in my life. I tried to stand up for something. I came from a thought process that there is a certain line you don't cross. Women have to be respected and treated in a certain way. I stood up to what I perceived was wrong, and I started being bullied a lot," he said.

Oberoi claimed that an influential group in the film industry subsequently made it difficult for people to work with him.

"Despite delivering successes and hits and winning awards, a very powerful lobby just took over. I became persona non grata. I would have people pulling out of films I had signed and saying, 'Sorry, man, I can't do this with you any more,'" he recalled.

He said the professional setbacks were particularly frustrating because he believed they had little to do with his talent, performances or work ethic.

Actor recalls filmmakers receiving underworld threats

Oberoi also alleged that some filmmakers who had initially promised to support him later withdrew after receiving threats from the underworld.

He recalled people initially assuring him that they would stand by him, only to change their position weeks later.

According to the actor, some told him they had received calls warning them against working with him.

"Listen, man, I got a call from the underworld. I have gangsters calling me and saying that if you film with this guy, you are done. You are toast," he recalled them saying.

Oberoi said those people eventually stepped away because they feared for themselves and their families.

He claimed the situation left him without work for extended periods, even after delivering successful films and receiving awards.

"So, I went through real hell and misery. I didn't get work, not because I wasn't able to deliver. It wasn't based on talent, performance or work ethic. It was based on something that I couldn't control," he said.

Vivek Oberoi opens up about anger and self-hate

The actor said the repeated setbacks gradually affected him emotionally. He recalled spending almost a year at home waiting for work, only to face the same difficulties after another successful film.

He also said he found it difficult to deal with the fact that some of the people he believed he had stood up for eventually distanced themselves from him.

"The people that I had stood up for kind of abandoned me in the middle of all of this and walked away. That was difficult to deal with emotionally and personally," he said.

Reflecting on his lowest point, Oberoi spoke about struggling with anger, alcohol use and self-hate.

"I was in a dark place – a lot of anger, alcohol, self-hate and rage that was unchannelled, and I didn't know what to do with it," he said.

He also recalled feeling humiliated by media coverage and what he described as planted and fake stories. The experience made him withdraw further from people.

"It pushed me more, and I built more walls. I just wanted to be a rock, to be on an island," he added.

What happened between Vivek Oberoi and Salman Khan?

The controversy dates back to 2003, when Oberoi was reportedly dating Aishwarya Rai following her separation from Salman Khan.

On April 1, 2003, Oberoi held a press conference in Mumbai, claiming that Salman had called him 41 times in one night, abused him and threatened to kill him. He alleged that the calls were connected to his relationship with Aishwarya.

Salman denied the allegations, but the public fallout attracted considerable attention and became one of Bollywood's most widely discussed controversies.

Oberoi has continued to speak about the impact the episode had on his career.

His recent big-screen appearance was in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, in which he played Vidyut Jeev, the brother-in-law of Yash's Ravana.