Ezra Miller feels "remorse" over past behaviour and hints at Hollywood return

Quick highlights
• Ezra Miller made their first major appearance in years at Cannes 2024.
• They said their relationship with Hollywood remains “tentative”.
• Miller is co-writing a new film with Die My Love director Lynne Ramsay.
• They acknowledged remorse for past behaviour and said writing helped during solitude.
After years of controversy and retreat from public life, Ezra Miller has spoken out about their future in Hollywood and the difficult road it took to get here. The actor, best known for roles in Fantastic Beasts and The Flash, attended the Cannes Film Festival in May, marking their first major public appearance in years.
In a candid interview with Italian outlet Lo Speciale Giornale, published on 19 June, Miller described the experience as a “hard re-entry” and admitted their relationship with the industry remains “on tentative grounds”.
Ezra Miller attends the Los Angeles premiere of Warner Bros. "The Flash"Getty Images
Finding comfort in solitude and storytelling
Miller explained their decision to attend Cannes was rooted in loyalty to long-time collaborator and friend Lynne Ramsay, who was premiering her new film Die My Love. “She asked me to come, and if there’s anything I still believe in, it’s devotion to your people,” they said.
The two are now working on a film together, which Miller believes will be their first major creative project since 2023’s The Flash. “I’ve been writing a lot. You can do that in solitude, which has been friendly to me,” they said, reflecting on how time away from the spotlight has allowed them to stay creatively grounded.
Remorse, reckoning, and a slow re-entry
While Miller did not revisit each allegation directly, including arrests and troubling behaviour between 2020 and 2022, they acknowledged the emotional impact of those years. “Not that I don’t hold a lot of remorse for the things I did,” they said, “but I’m really grateful for the lessons that came with that abyss.”
They added that surviving those personal challenges gave them a deeper sense of empathy for others going through similar struggles. “When we survive our crucibles, we gain the ability to reach toward others in theirs,” Miller said.
Ezra Miller attends the Apple Store Soho presentation Getty Images
Though no new screen projects have been officially confirmed, the collaboration with Ramsay signals a cautious but deliberate creative return.