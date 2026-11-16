The moment the business community has been waiting for has finally arrived. The final list for the Asian Business Awards 2026 has been unveiled, and it is every bit as impressive as anticipated. Forty-eight exceptional entrepreneurs, executives, founders and innovators have earned their place on this year’s shortlist, setting the stage for one of the most competitive editions in the awards’ history.

Now in its 27th year, the Asian Business Awards have built a reputation as the standout business event of the year, recognising exceptional leaders and outstanding companies across every major sector. Being named on the final list is an achievement in itself, a mark of distinction that places each finalist among the very best of Asian enterprise in Britain.

This year’s selection process saw a remarkable range of nominations, and narrowing the field down to a final list was no easy task. The finalists who emerged represent the full breadth of the modern British economy, with healthcare and pharmaceuticals, food manufacturing and hospitality, law and professional services, finance and investment, technology, media and entertainment, property, retail and social enterprise all strongly represented.

The Asian Business Awards 2026 Finalists

Arvin Abdollahzadeh, Founder & CEO, Pharmlogic Aladin Ali, CEO, Quantam Leap Enterprise Ltd Taiba Bajar, Director, Autism Brain Empowerment Harpreet Banwait, Founder and Chairman, Strong Life Care Bankim Chandra, Chief Executive Officer, Dotsquares Ltd Nazmin Choudhury, Founder, NC LAW Solicitors Arjun Chugh, CEO/Director, 7th Heaven Pavita Cooper, Chair, 30% Club UK Neha Dedakia, Portfolio Manager – Private Credit, Pension Protection Fund Polly Dhaliwal, COO, Founder & Adviser, Enterprise Nation/Girls in Movement Harry Dulai, Chief Executive Officer, Surya Foods Ahmed Rauf Essa, CEO, Telemart & ARE Ventures Dr Bilal Farooq, Director, Greystone Solicitors Tony Fernandes, CEO, AirAsia Parul Goel, Territory Head – UK & Europe, Zee Entertainment UK Limited Suraj Gokani, Founder, Currencies 4 u Alpa Hathi, Co-Founder & Chief People Officer, B&S Group Adam Hussain, Founder, Aldwych Legal Ltd Nilofar Jaques, Founder & CEO, Anayah Jewellery Ltd Dr Davinder Kalsi, Founder and Clinical Director, Smile Studios Group Dr Yovina Khiroya-Morjaria, Director and Doctor of Audiology, Dr Yovina Audiology (YKM Audiology Ltd) Amrit Maan, Managing Director, Maan & Sons Ltd T/A Punjab Covent Garden Waleed Akhtar Malik, Chief Executive Officer, Easefix Ltd Raman Mehra, CEO & Co-Founder, Keplin Group Limited Akash Mehta, Co-Founder, Fable & Mane Kumar Muthalagappan OBE FCA, Chairman and Trustee, KM Foundation Jackie Bansal Nandhra, Founder and Director, Amrika London Anita Noray, Director, Niche Foods Ltd Danny Noray, Commercial Director, Niche Foods Selva Pankaj, Group Chairman, Regent Global Devisha Patel, Funeral Director, OM Funeral Care Shilpa Patel, Pharmacist GP Partner, WellBN Dr Vijay Patel & Bhikhu Patel, Waymade Capital Rupa Popat, Founder & Managing Partner, Araya Ventures Pooja Prakash, Sole Trader, Tanniskka Harry Rashid, Owner/Operator, Synergy Four Restaurants Limited Priya Rawal, Founder & CEO, The Luxury Property Forum Rudy Rudran, Chief Executive Officer, Batra Group Rupreet Sandhu, Founder, r veda Faisal Sattar, Chief Executive Officer, MHouse Dr Bharat Shah CBE, Co-Founder, Sigma Pharmaceuticals plc Rhim Shah, CEO & Founder, Arva AI Siddharth Shankar, Global Chief Operations Officer, Komerz Twinkle Sharma, Founder, Twinkmedia Limited Dr Shailendra Singh, Chief Executive Officer, Cellomatics Biosciences Limited PJ Singh, Director, Stoke Park Limited Nitesh Somani, Chief Executive Officer, Kara Healthcare Sangeeta Waldron, Founder, Serendipity PR & Media Ltd

With the final list now confirmed, the Asian Business Awards 2026 move into their most exciting stage. The finalists will come together with industry leaders, investors, policymakers, entrepreneurs and rising stars at a glittering ceremony that promises to be the highlight of the business calendar.

It will be a night to celebrate ambition, resilience and success, honouring the individuals whose vision and hard work continue to drive growth, create jobs and strengthen communities across the UK.

Who will take home the coveted trophies? Stay tuned for the gala.