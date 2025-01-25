Skip to content
ICC chairperson Jay Shah joins MCC's new advisory board

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), which oversees the laws of cricket, announced on Tuesday that the World Cricket Connects forum will return this year.

Shah, who took over as ICC chairperson on December 1 last year, is also a former BCCI secretary and is widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in cricket. (Photo: Getty Images)

By Eastern EyeJan 25, 2025
ICC CHAIRPERSON Jay Shah has been inducted into the newly formed World Cricket Connects Advisory Board, an independent group aimed at addressing challenges and opportunities in the sport. The board will meet during the World Cricket Connects forum at Lord’s on June 7 and 8.

Shah, who took over as ICC chairperson on December 1 last year, is also a former BCCI secretary and is widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in cricket. His participation in the forum provides an opportunity to share his ideas on a broader platform.

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), which oversees the laws of cricket, announced on Tuesday that the World Cricket Connects forum will return this year. The event brings together prominent voices in the game to discuss its future.

“The forum, which proved hugely popular in bringing together influential people from across all aspects of cricket in its inaugural year in 2024, will be held ahead of the ICC World Test Championship Final between South Africa and Australia,” MCC said in a statement.

The inaugural forum in 2024 saw around 120 prominent figures in cricket, including administrators, broadcasters, technology experts, coaches, and current and former players, gather in the Long Room at Lord’s.

MCC added that a new advisory board, called the World Cricket Connects Advisory Board (Connects Board), has been established to shape the forum’s agenda, facilitate discussions, and maximise its impact on the sport’s future.

The board replaces the MCC World Cricket committee, which was formed in 2006 and addressed issues such as day/night Tests, the World Test Championship, cricket in the Olympics, and anti-corruption measures.

Mark Nicholas, Chair of MCC, leads the working group for World Cricket Connects. “Firstly, we are delighted to be bringing World Cricket Connects back to Lord's in 2025, ahead of an immense meeting between South Africa and Australia in the ICC World Test Championship Final.

"We are looking forward to welcoming many of the game's most influential figures to debate the most important topics that dominate global cricket,” Nicholas said.

He added: “An important step has been made in the forming of the World Cricket Connects Advisory Board. We have assembled an impressive group of the best minds in cricket across several different areas relevant to our sport. I am delighted to be working with this experienced group and excited about what we can collectively achieve for the benefit of the global game.”

The advisory board members include:
  • Kumar Sangakkara (Chair – Former Sri Lanka captain and former President of MCC)
  • Anurag Dahiya (Chief Commercial Officer at ICC) Chris Dehring (CEO at West Indies Cricket)
  • Sourav Ganguly (Former India captain and former President of BCCI)
  • Sanjog Gupta (CEO – Sports, JioStar) Mel Jones (Former Australia international and broadcaster)
  • Heather Knight (England captain) Trudy Lindblade (CEO at Cricket Scotland)
  • Heath Mills (Executive Chair at World Cricketers’ Association)
  • Imtiaz Patel (Former Chair of SuperSport, MultiChoice and DStv)
  • Jay Shah (Chair of ICC) Graeme Smith (Former South Africa captain and League Commissioner at SA20)
  • Andrew Strauss (Former England captain and former Director of Cricket at ECB)
(With inputs from PTI)
More For You

agarkar-rohit-india-getty

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar confirmed that Bumrah is expected to be fit for India’s Champions Trophy opener against Bangladesh in Dubai on 20 February. (Photo: Getty Images)

Rohit Sharma to lead India in Champions Trophy, injured Bumrah included

INDIA’s captain Rohit Sharma will lead the team in the upcoming one-day international series against England and the Champions Trophy, the national selectors announced on Saturday.

Rohit, 37, has been under scrutiny for his performance alongside Virat Kohli, 36, following their dip in form since India’s T20 World Cup victory last year.

Keep ReadingShow less
Devajit-Saikia-Getty

Saikia had been serving as BCCI’s interim secretary following Shah's departure last month. (Photo: Getty Images)

Devajit Saikia succeeds Jay Shah as BCCI secretary

DEVAJIT SAIKIA has been elected as the new secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the board announced on Sunday. Saikia, a former player and advocate, was the sole nominee for the position.

"Devajit Saikia is declared duly elected as the secretary of BCCI," the BCCI said in a statement.

Keep ReadingShow less
Tamim-Iqbal-Getty

Over his career, Tamim played 243 ODIs, 70 Tests, and 78 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is). (Photo: Getty Images)

Former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal retires ahead of Champions Trophy

FORMER Bangladesh one-day captain Tamim Iqbal has announced his retirement from international cricket to avoid becoming a distraction for the team ahead of the Champions Trophy.

Tamim made his international debut in a One-Day International (ODI) against Zimbabwe in Harare in 2007.

Keep ReadingShow less
Devajit-Saikia-Getty

Saikia's cricketing background includes a brief stint as a wicketkeeper-batter for Assam, scoring 53 runs in four first-class matches during the 1990–91 season. (Photo: Getty Images)

Devajit Saikia: From lawyer to India's next cricket chief

Devajit Saikia is set to take charge as the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), one of the wealthiest and most influential governing bodies in global sports.

Saikia, a lawyer with a modest cricketing career, was the only nominee for the role and is expected to be confirmed at a BCCI members' meeting in Mumbai on Sunday.

Keep ReadingShow less
afg-vs-eng-getty

England's men's ODI team is scheduled to play Afghanistan in Lahore on February 26. (Photo: Getty Images)

Politicians urge ECB to boycott match against Afghanistan

OVER 160 British politicians have called on the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to boycott their Champions Trophy match against Afghanistan next month as a stand against the Taliban regime's restrictions on women's rights.

The Taliban’s return to power in 2021 has effectively banned female participation in sports, a move that violates the International Cricket Council's (ICC) regulations. Despite this, Afghanistan continues to compete in international cricket.

Keep ReadingShow less
