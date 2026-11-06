Who is Nithya Raman, the Indian American socialist elected mayor of Los Angeles?

Highlights

Nithya Raman, 45, becomes Los Angeles's first South Asian mayor.

Democratic socialist defeats incumbent Karen Bass with 52 per cent of the vote.

Born in Kerala, Raman is a Harvard graduate with a postgraduate degree from MIT.

Her victory means America's two largest cities, New York and Los Angeles, will have mayors of Indian descent.

She will lead Los Angeles as the city prepares to host the 2028 Olympic Games.

NITHYA RAMAN's journey from Kerala to the mayor's office in Los Angeles marks a significant moment in the political representation of south Asian Americans.

The 45-year-old Democratic socialist has made history by becoming the first South Asian mayor of the United States' second-largest city, defeating incumbent Karen Bass in the November 3 midterm elections.

Born in Kerala, Raman is an urban planner by training. She studied at Harvard University, where she received her bachelor's degree, before completing a postgraduate degree at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Her professional background in urban planning has shaped her political priorities, particularly housing, public spaces, transport and the delivery of basic civic services.

Before entering the mayoral race, Raman represented District 4 on the Los Angeles City Council. She was also the first council member in the city to be affiliated with the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA).

Her election places her among a growing group of left-wing politicians seeking to reshape local government in the US.

A surprise challenge to the incumbent

Raman's victory was particularly striking because she entered the mayoral contest at the last minute.

She had initially supported Bass's re-election campaign but made a dramatic decision to challenge her, filing her candidacy in the final hours before the deadline.

The move angered sections of the city's Democratic establishment, which had rallied behind Bass despite mounting dissatisfaction with her administration.

Bass, 73, became the first black woman to serve as mayor of Los Angeles when she was elected in 2022. She brought decades of experience in state and federal government to the position.

Los Angeles Councilmember Nithya Raman joined by her family arrives to speaks to members of the media after voting in the state's primary election at Silverlake Community Church in Los Angeles, California, on June 2, 2026. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images)

However, her administration faced criticism over several issues, particularly its handling of the deadly wildfires in January 2025. The fires broke out while Bass was travelling overseas on a visit connected with the Biden administration.

Raman capitalised on public frustration, campaigning on what she described as "pothole politics". She highlighted broken streetlights, damaged pavements and other everyday problems as evidence of failures in city leadership.

What Raman promises for Los Angeles

Housing affordability, improved public transport and more responsive local government were central to Raman's campaign.

In her victory message, she thanked the thousands of supporters who knocked on doors, sent text messages and made telephone calls to persuade voters.

"Los Angeles, I am deeply honoured to be your next Mayor. Thank you to the thousands of people who knocked on doors, sent texts, made phone calls, convinced their neighbours to believe in the promise of this big, beautiful, joyful city that we get to call home," she said in a video posted on X.

She also paid tribute to Bass and acknowledged her predecessor's decades of public service.

Setting out her priorities, Raman promised to work towards housing that people could afford, parks for children, a transport network that served residents and safer communities for working people and families.

She also pledged to rebuild public confidence in local government.

A wider breakthrough for Indian Americans

Raman's election has added to the growing political influence of Indian Americans and South Asian communities in the US.

With her victory, Los Angeles joins New York, where fellow Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani is mayor, in having a leader of Indian descent.

Both victories also underline the growing influence of Democratic Socialists of America-backed candidates, who have gained ground in major American cities and Congress.

Indian American Impact, an organisation supporting political participation and representation among South Asian and Indian-American communities, welcomed Raman's victory.

Its executive director, Chintan Patel, said voters had backed her campaign promises to lower rents, accelerate housing construction and improve city services.

The November midterm elections also produced several other historic victories for Indian American candidates.

Pia Dandiya of Florida and Dr Amish Shah of Arizona are set to join the US Congress. They will join existing Indian American representatives Ami Bera, Pramila Jayapal, Ro Khanna and Suhas Subramanyam, taking the community's representation in the House to six.

Other notable victories included Jyot Singh, who became the first Indian American and Sikh American elected to the Georgia State Legislature, and Pooja Sethi, the first Indian American elected to the Texas legislature.

As Los Angeles prepares to host the 2028 Olympic Games, Raman will face the challenge of translating her campaign promises into practical results while governing one of America's most prominent cities.

(with inputs from agencies)