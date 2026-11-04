Trump faces a Democratic-controlled Congress: 7 things that could change now

Democrats want to restore healthcare subsidies and reverse Medicaid cuts.

Trump's business dealings and administration decisions could face investigations.

The party could block presidential appointments, but reversing existing policies will be harder.

Democrats are preparing to challenge US President Donald Trump's policies after securing control of both chambers of Congress in a sweeping midterm election victory. According to a report by AFP, the party plans to use its new majority to push legislative changes, investigate the administration and block some of the president's nominees.

The victory gives Democrats greater control over congressional committees and spending negotiations, while Hakeem Jeffries is in line to become the first Black speaker of the House of Representatives when the new Congress takes office in January. However, Trump retains significant executive powers, and his veto could prevent several Democratic proposals from becoming law.

Here are seven developments to watch as the political balance shifts in Washington.

1. Could healthcare subsidies return?

Restoring expired Affordable Care Act health insurance subsidies is among the priorities Democrats want to pursue during the first 100 hours of the new Congress.

The party also wants to reverse nearly $1 trillion in Medicaid cuts introduced under Trump. Medicaid provides healthcare coverage to millions of low-income Americans and people with disabilities.

With control of both chambers, Democrats can bring their proposals to a vote. However, getting them passed and securing Trump's approval could prove difficult.

2. Will Trump's tariffs face a rollback?

Trade tariffs are another issue Democrats want to address as they focus on the rising cost of living.

The party has linked Trump's tariff policies to higher prices and wants to roll back several of the measures. The move could become part of wider efforts to ease pressure on American households and businesses.

However, Trump retains substantial executive authority over trade, which could make any attempt to reverse his policies a difficult exercise.

3. Could Democrats push for an end to the Iran war?

The conflict involving Iran is expected to become another major point of disagreement between Congress and the White House.

Democrats have indicated that they want to press for an end to the war, which has contributed to higher fuel costs. The party could use legislation and government spending negotiations to put pressure on the administration.

However, decisions involving military operations remain largely within the president's executive powers, limiting how directly Congress can intervene.

4. Will Trump's administration face fresh investigations?

Congressional investigations could become one of the most immediate ways Democrats challenge the president.

Robert Garcia, who is expected to chair the powerful House Oversight Committee, signalled the party's intentions with a blunt election-night message on social media: "LAWYER UP."

Democratic lawmakers could summon government officials, demand documents and hold public hearings. Potential areas of scrutiny include alleged corruption, federal agency cuts, immigration enforcement, government spending and the handling of the Iran war.

The administration could resist requests for documents or testimony, potentially triggering legal battles.

5. Could Trump's family business dealings come under scrutiny?

The Trump family's business and cryptocurrency dealings could also attract attention from congressional investigators.

Lawmakers are expected to examine potential conflicts of interest, including whether government decisions or contracts have benefited people connected to the president. Contracts involving billionaire Elon Musk could also come under scrutiny.

Another possible investigation concerns the handling of files relating to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Any allegations would need to be established through evidence, but congressional hearings could bring renewed public attention to these issues.

6. Can Democrats block Trump's cabinet and judicial nominees?

Control of the Senate gives Democrats a significant say in presidential appointments.

The chamber is responsible for confirming cabinet officials and federal judges, including Supreme Court nominees. A Democratic majority could therefore block Trump's choices or make the confirmation process considerably more difficult.

This could have implications beyond his current presidency, particularly if a vacancy arises on the Supreme Court.

7. Could Trump face a third impeachment?

A possible third impeachment is also among the political options Democrats could consider, although party leaders have not committed to pursuing it.

The House of Representatives needs only a simple majority to impeach a president. However, removing Trump from office would require a two-thirds majority in the Senate, making a conviction extremely difficult without substantial Republican support.

Democrats have therefore gained the ability to initiate proceedings, but that does not mean they could remove the president.

How much power will Democrats actually have?

Despite winning both chambers, Democrats will not have complete control over the legislative process.

Most bills need 60 votes in the Senate to overcome procedural obstruction. Trump can also veto legislation passed by Congress, while overriding that veto requires a two-thirds majority in both chambers.

The president retains considerable authority over immigration, trade and military operations, although lawmakers can attempt to influence these areas through legislation and spending decisions.

Trump struck a conciliatory tone after the election, praising Democrats for doing a "good job" and telling The New York Times that he would accept the result and expected to work with them. He also raised the possibility of cooperation on immigration.

However, the president had previously warned that if Democrats won Congress, "I veto everything".

The coming two years could therefore see investigations, legislative confrontations and occasional negotiations as Democrats attempt to use their majority to challenge the administration.