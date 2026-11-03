Nicolas Cage says he is ‘homeless’ after sinkhole devastates his £8 million Malibu mansion

Highlights

Nicolas Cage has revealed that he is currently living in hotels after a giant sinkhole severely damaged his Malibu mansion.

The 62-year-old actor shared the update during an appearance at L.A. Comic Con while discussing his Halloween plans.

Cage is attempting to save the beachfront property, with emergency permits approved for protective work and preparations to repair the damage.

Nicolas Cage has revealed that he is temporarily living in hotels after a giant sinkhole caused severe damage to his £8 million Malibu mansion.

The actor, 62, shared the update during an appearance at L.A. Comic Con on Saturday (October 31), when he was asked about his Halloween plans.

Explaining why he would not be celebrating as usual, Cage said: “I’m currently a little bit homeless. Something happened to my house in Malibu, so I’m just sort of living in hotels so I don’t have normal trick or treaters I would like to enjoy tonight.”

Despite the disruption, the National Treasure star said he planned to take his four-year-old daughter, August, trick-or-treating in Santa Monica, California. He also intended to watch director Stanley Kubrick’s horror classic The Shining after putting her to bed.

What happened to Nicolas Cage’s Malibu mansion?

Cage’s beachfront property suffered extensive damage in September after heavy rain and severe coastal erosion caused the ground around the house to collapse.

Photographs taken on September 8 showed a massive sinkhole where the property's driveway had previously stood. Sections of asphalt and concrete had cracked and fallen into the deep hole, along with construction materials and parts of a privacy fence.

The damage also raised concerns about the stability of the property, with neighbouring residents affected by the incident.

According to reports, seven homes on the street were immediately marked unsafe for occupancy, while another 24 properties faced red-tagging because of a lack of safe vehicle access.

The City of Malibu explained that all 31 properties had been marked unsafe because emergency services could no longer safely reach residents in the affected area.

“The collapse of a beachfront driveway extended into the roadway, blocking resident and emergency access,” the city said in a statement.

Nicolas Cage attempts to save his property

Despite the extensive damage, Cage is trying to protect his Malibu mansion and prevent further deterioration.

Page Six previously reported that the actor filed three permits within days of the sinkhole appearing.

He requested an emergency building permit from city officials, allowing him to place sandbags along the beach and outside the property to protect it from waves and further coastal erosion.

Additional permits were approved for the removal of asphalt debris caused by the sinkhole, as well as preparations for shoring installation and excavation to collect soil samples.

Cage has not publicly provided further details about when he might be able to return to the property.

For now, the actor remains in temporary accommodation while efforts continue to address the damage to his beachfront home.