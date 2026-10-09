Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Submit Guest Post

Marvel teases mysterious 'Zodiac' series with clues hidden in its title design

Marvel Television has announced a new spy thriller, Zodiac

Marvel teases mysterious 'Zodiac' series with clues hidden in its title design

The reference to hidden clues in the title design could offer comic book fans an early indication

X/ MarvelSpoiler
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranOct 09, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Marvel Television has announced Zodiac, a new spy thriller coming to Disney+ in 2028.
  • Brad Winderbaum hinted that the series' title design contains clues about its direction.
  • Filming is scheduled to begin in London in spring 2027, with casting expected to start soon.

Marvel Television has announced a new spy thriller, Zodiac, for Disney+, but the studio is keeping details of the upcoming series under wraps. The project was revealed during Marvel Television and Marvel Animation's panel at New York Comic Con 2026 on Thursday, 8 October.

Brad Winderbaum, head of Marvel Television, Animation, Comics and Franchise, introduced the series and hinted that its title design contains clues about what viewers can expect.

"It's a spy thriller," Winderbaum told the audience. He added that fans familiar with Marvel's comics might spot clues about the show's direction by looking closely at the title design.

However, Marvel has yet to reveal the storyline, characters or cast, leaving plenty of questions about the new project.

When will Marvel's Zodiac begin filming?

Production on Zodiac is scheduled to begin in London in spring 2027, with the series set to premiere on Disney+ in 2028.

Winderbaum confirmed that casting is expected to begin within a couple of weeks of the announcement. He also made it clear that further details would remain secret for now.

"And no, I can't tell you anything else about it yet because it's a secret!" he said.

What is Zodiac about?

Marvel has confirmed that Zodiac will be a spy thriller, but it has not disclosed further plot details or explained the significance of the title.

The reference to hidden clues in the title design could offer comic book fans an early indication of the direction the series might take. However, Marvel has not confirmed which characters or storylines from its comics will feature in the show.

The announcement came during New York Comic Con 2026, which runs from 8 to 11 October. More information about Zodiac is expected as the project moves towards production.

marvel cinematic universedisneyhidden cluesmarvel
Add EasternEye As Your Trusted Source
preferred source on google news

Related News

shalini-adnani-movie
Entertainment

Shalini Adnani’s Our Share of Sand digs into the hidden cost of India’s building boom

Sarmad Khoosat’s Lali questions traditions around marriage
Entertainment

Sarmad Khoosat’s Lali questions traditions around marriage

hollywood-bollywood-women
Entertainment

From Hollywood to Bollywood, women filmmakers 'turn smaller budgets into bigger returns'

Chithra Jeyaram's documentary explores an Indian American couple's adoption journey
Entertainment

Chithra Jeyaram's documentary explores an Indian American couple's adoption journey

More For You

Katrina Kaif shares how social media criticism could have left her ‘paralysed with fear’

The actor spoke about online criticism at an event in London

Getty Images

Katrina Kaif shares how social media criticism could have left her ‘paralysed with fear’

Highlights

  • Katrina Kaif has spoken about protecting her self-worth from social media criticism and online trolling.
  • The actor said allowing public opinion to dictate her choices could leave her “paralysed with fear”.
  • Her remarks come weeks after she faced body-shaming comments following her appearance at the Ambani family’s Ganpati celebrations.

Katrina Kaif has shared why she refuses to let social media criticism affect her decisions, saying that constantly trying to please others can take away a person's ability to make choices for themselves.

The actor spoke about online criticism at an event in London on Thursday, 8 October, celebrating the first anniversary of her cosmetics brand, Kay Beauty, in partnership with Space NK.

Keep ReadingShow less