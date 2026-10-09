Marvel teases mysterious 'Zodiac' series with clues hidden in its title design

Highlights

Marvel Television has announced Zodiac, a new spy thriller coming to Disney+ in 2028.

Brad Winderbaum hinted that the series' title design contains clues about its direction.

Filming is scheduled to begin in London in spring 2027, with casting expected to start soon.

Marvel Television has announced a new spy thriller, Zodiac, for Disney+, but the studio is keeping details of the upcoming series under wraps. The project was revealed during Marvel Television and Marvel Animation's panel at New York Comic Con 2026 on Thursday, 8 October.

Brad Winderbaum, head of Marvel Television, Animation, Comics and Franchise, introduced the series and hinted that its title design contains clues about what viewers can expect.

"It's a spy thriller," Winderbaum told the audience. He added that fans familiar with Marvel's comics might spot clues about the show's direction by looking closely at the title design.

However, Marvel has yet to reveal the storyline, characters or cast, leaving plenty of questions about the new project.

When will Marvel's Zodiac begin filming?

Production on Zodiac is scheduled to begin in London in spring 2027, with the series set to premiere on Disney+ in 2028.

Winderbaum confirmed that casting is expected to begin within a couple of weeks of the announcement. He also made it clear that further details would remain secret for now.

"And no, I can't tell you anything else about it yet because it's a secret!" he said.

What is Zodiac about?

Marvel has confirmed that Zodiac will be a spy thriller, but it has not disclosed further plot details or explained the significance of the title.

The reference to hidden clues in the title design could offer comic book fans an early indication of the direction the series might take. However, Marvel has not confirmed which characters or storylines from its comics will feature in the show.

The announcement came during New York Comic Con 2026, which runs from 8 to 11 October. More information about Zodiac is expected as the project moves towards production.