Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi bring 'Ramayana' buzz to London ahead of UK release

Highlights

Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi attended a special Ramayana: Rise of a Legend photocall in London.

The event took place at the Corinthia Hotel ahead of the film’s UK cinema release on November 5.

Director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra also joined the cast for the promotional event.

The stars of Ramayana: Rise of a Legend brought their film's promotional campaign to London, with Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi coming together for a special photocall ahead of its UK release.

The actors were joined by director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra at the event, held at the Corinthia Hotel. Their appearance marks a major stop in the film's international promotional campaign as anticipation builds ahead of its November 5 release in UK cinemas.

The London event also highlighted the film's connection with British south asian audiences, for whom the Ramayana remains an important part of cultural heritage and storytelling.

Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi lead Ramayana cast

The film brings together three prominent names from Indian cinema in a retelling of the ancient epic.

Ranbir plays Lord Rama, Yash takes on the role of Ravana, while Sai Pallavi portrays Sita. The story explores themes of courage, duty, sacrifice, love and the triumph of good over evil.

Based on the celebrated epic, the film follows Rama, a prince bound by sacrifice, Ravana, an immortal king driven by vengeance, and the prophecy that connects their destinies.

The project is directed by Nitesh Tiwari, whose previous work includes Dangal. It is produced by Namit Malhotra, whose visual effects company DNEG has worked on films including The Odyssey, Dune, Interstellar and Inception.

When does Ramayana: Rise of a Legend release in UK cinemas?

Ramayana: Rise of a Legend is scheduled to arrive in UK cinemas on November 5, 2026, timed to coincide with Diwali. The film's score brings together Academy Award-winning composers Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman. With its London promotional appearance, the cast has brought the film closer to audiences in the UK ahead of its theatrical debut.