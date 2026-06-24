Indian American lawmakers urge diaspora to join politics

Highlights

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi said the community faces challenges from anti-Hindu and anti-Indian hate

Other lawmakers backed greater representation in decision-making bodies

The Indian American population in the US was estimated at 5.2 million in 2023

INDIAN AMERICAN lawmakers have urged members of the diaspora to consider contesting elections and taking a more active role in public life amid concerns over incidents of anti-India hate in parts of the US.

Addressing an event at Capitol Hill organised by the Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS) on Tuesday (23), Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi said Indian Americans, despite being among the most educated and prosperous communities in the country, are facing new challenges.

“There is the rise of anti-Hindu, anti-Indian, anti-Desi hate,” he said, urging community members to become more involved in the political process.

“It’s time to get more involved than you’ve ever been. You have to raise your voice. You have to speak up. You have to show up. You have to make sure that your voices are heard everywhere,” said the Democrat lawmaker from Illinois.

Krishnamoorthi encouraged Indian Americans to run for public office at all levels.

“I want you to think about running for office, whether it’s city council. I don’t care if you’re a Republican, Democrat, or Independent,” he said.

“There’s an old saying in Washington DC, if you don’t have a seat at the table, you’re on the menu. And none of you can afford to be on the menu, nor can our families, nor can our interests,” he added.

He also urged members of the community to consider running for state legislatures or the US Congress.

Representation in decision-making bodies

Congressman Suhas Subramanyam echoed the view, saying one of the best ways to address issues facing the community is to have representation in decision-making bodies.

Suhas Subramanyam speaks during the House Oversight And Government Reform Committee meeting at the US Capitol on March 25, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images)

Congressman Shri Thanedar said hate against immigrants in the country was increasing and urged members of the diaspora to remain united while dealing with the issue.

US Senator Roger Marshall, a Republican from Kansas, highlighted the importance of the India-US partnership and said a bilateral trade agreement would benefit both countries, including farmers in his home state.

Several other Democratic lawmakers, including Sanford Bishop, James Walkinshaw, Brad Sherman, and Bill Huizenga, also assured support to the Indian American community on issues related to immigration and the backlog of permanent residency applications.

Community leaders and advocacy groups have in recent years raised concerns over incidents of Hinduphobia and anti-India rhetoric in parts of the US.

Reported incidents have included attacks and vandalism targeting Hindu temples, anti-Hindu graffiti, disruptions of religious events, and campaigns opposing Indian representation in corporate organisations.

The Indian American community, estimated at 5.2 million people in 2023 by the US Census Bureau, is among the fastest-growing ethnic groups in the US, with increasing representation in business, academia, and public service.

(PTI)