Skip to content
 
Search

Latest Stories

US-born Indian Americans show stronger ties to heritage: Survey

The survey by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, conducted online with 1,206 respondents, found that 86 per cent of US-born Indian Americans said that being Indian is “very” or “somewhat” important to them.

Indian Americans

A new survey shows growing cultural and emotional ties to India among US-born Indian Americans.

Getty Images
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraJul 16, 2025
Vivek Mishra
Vivek Mishra works as an Assistant Editor with Eastern Eye and has over 13 years of experience in journalism. His areas of interest include politics, international affairs, current events, and sports. With a background in newsroom operations and editorial planning, he has reported and edited stories on major national and global developments.
See Full Bio
Follow:

A NEW report has shown that Indian Americans born in the United States are displaying stronger identification with their Indian heritage than in previous years.

The 2024 Indian American Attitudes Survey by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, conducted online with 1,206 respondents, found that 86 per cent of US-born Indian Americans said that being Indian is “very” or “somewhat” important to them. This marks an increase from 70 per cent in 2020. The share who considered their Indian identity as “not too important” or “not important at all” dropped from 30 to 15 per cent.

The report, titled Indian Americans: A Social Portrait, was published in June 2025 and draws on data collected between September and October 2024.

Shifts in self-identification

The report notes a decline in the use of the term “Indian American” as a primary identity. In 2020, 43 per cent identified as “Indian American,” while in 2024, this dropped to 26 per cent.

Meanwhile, 22 per cent now identify as “Asian Indian,” 20 per cent as “Indian,” and 14 per cent as “Asian American.”

Among US-born Indian Americans, nearly half said they feel equally Indian and American.

Twenty-four per cent said they feel more Indian than American, and another 24 per cent said they feel more American than Indian.

In 2020, 31 per cent had said they felt more American than Indian, and 19 per cent had said they felt more Indian than American.

Cultural connections remain strong

The survey found that 81 per cent of Indian Americans said they had eaten Indian food in the past month.

Sixty-five per cent said they had watched Indian television or movies in the same period.

Thirty-eight per cent said they had participated in or enjoyed Indian dance, music, or art in the past six months.

Only 7 per cent said they had done none of these activities.

Ongoing ties with India

Fifty-five per cent of respondents said they communicate with friends or family in India at least once a month.

Thirty-nine per cent reported having travelled to India in the past year.

carnegie surveyindian americansindian diasporaindian heritage

Related News

Archita Phukan
Entertainment

Archita Phukan AI deepfake porn scandal intensifies as ex‑boyfriend arrested for identity theft and £9,400 profit

Emma Watson
Entertainment

Emma Watson banned from driving for six months after speeding offence in Oxford

UK India call centre scam
UK

UK and India team up to bust call centre scam

More For You

Government considers 'handing Post Office to postmasters'

A post office sign hangs above a shop in Belgravia, in London. REUTERS/Hollie Adams

Government considers 'handing Post Office to postmasters'

THE government is exploring whether to transfer control of the Post Office to the people who run its branches, according to a new consultation launched this week.

Minister Gareth Thomas said the move would create "a fresh vision" for the service while rebuilding trust following the Horizon scandal that devastated hundreds of sub-postmasters' lives, reported the BBC.

Keep ReadingShow less
Inflation-Getty

Food and non-alcoholic drink prices were up 4.5 per cent compared to a year earlier, the largest annual rise since February 2024. (Representational image: Getty)

getty images

Inflation hits highest level since January 2024

BRITAIN's annual consumer price inflation rose unexpectedly to 3.6 per cent in June, the highest level since January 2024, according to official figures released on Wednesday. The increase slightly lowered expectations of further interest rate cuts by the Bank of England.

Economists in a Reuters poll had expected the inflation rate to remain steady at May's reading of 3.4 per cent. Instead, data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed a continued rise, marking the highest inflation rate in over a year.

Keep ReadingShow less
Comment: Last summer’s riots could erupt again without sustained action on cohesion

FILE PHOTO: Riot police hold back protesters near a burning police vehicle in Southport, England

Getty Images

Comment: Last summer’s riots could erupt again without sustained action on cohesion

Could this long, hot summer see violence like last year’s riots erupt again? It surely could. That may depend on some trigger event – though the way in which the tragic murders of Southport were used to mobilise inchoate rage, targeting asylum seekers and Muslims, showed how tenuous such a link can be. There has already been unrest again in Ballymena this summer. Northern Ireland saw more sustained violence, yet fewer prosecutions than anywhere in England last summer.

"We must not wait for more riots to happen" says Kelly Fowler, director of Belong, who co-publish a new report, ‘The State of Us’, this week with British Future. The new research provides a sober and authoritative guide to the condition of cohesion in Britain. A cocktail of economic pessimism, declining trust in institutions and the febrile tinderbox of social media present major challenges. Trust in political institutions has rarely been lower – yet there is public frustration too with an angry politics which amplifies division.

Keep ReadingShow less
Communities face 'powder keg' of unrest risk, report warns

Social media emerged as a significant threat to community cohesion, the British Future report said. (Photo: Getty Images)

Communities face 'powder keg' of unrest risk, report warns

COMMUNITIES remain at risk of fresh unrest unless urgent action is taken to address deep-seated social tensions, a new report, published one year after last summer's riots, has cautioned.

Titled 'The State of Us' by British Future thinktank and the Belong Network, the report published on Tuesday (15) said successive governments have failed to take action and warned that a "powder keg" of unresolved grievances could easily ignite again without immediate intervention.

Keep ReadingShow less
Air India flight crash
Air India's Boeing 787-8 aircraft, operating flight AI-171 to London Gatwick, crashed into a medical hostel complex shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad on June 12.
Getty Images

After report of CAA warning on Boeing fuel switches, regulator issues clarification

FOUR weeks before an Air India Boeing 787-8 crashed after takeoff from Ahmedabad, media reports cited a safety notice issued by the UK's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) highlighting potential issues with fuel control switches on Boeing aircraft.

The CAA has now clarified that the safety notice in question — Safety Notice Number SN-2015/005 — was originally issued in 2015. The document was updated on 15 May 2025 only to change the contact email address. This routine administrative update caused the document to appear on the CAA website as if it were newly issued.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc