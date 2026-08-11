The Bhavan London hosts India’s Independence Day celebrations

THE BHAVAN London held its India’s Independence Day celebrations on Friday, August 7, with speeches, music and dance.
The evening began with a prayer by Executive Director Dr MN andakumara MBE, followed by a welcome address by Subhanu Saxena, Chairman, The Bhavan UK.
Saxena spoke about the importance of communities coming together and the role of institutions such as The Bhavan in bringing people together.
Cllr Daryl Brown, Deputy Mayor of Hammersmith and Fulham, spoke about The Bhavan’s 50-year history and its role in the local and Indian communities.
Bhavan London
Cllr Yogesh Teli, Mayor of Harrow, who visited The Bhavan for the first time, spoke about its work and outreach and expressed support for its upcoming performance at Harrow School.
Kartik Pande, Deputy High Commissioner of India, delivered the keynote address and spoke about India-UK ties, India’s development, the UK-India FTA and the role of the diaspora in strengthening ties between the two countries.
Bhavan London
He also spoke about The Bhavan’s work in preserving and promoting Indian arts, culture and values.
The vote of thanks was delivered by Surekha Mehta, Vice-Chair, The Bhavan UK.
The event ended with patriotic songs and dances by The Bhavan’s students, followed by the National Anthem.
As part of its summer school finale, The Bhavan presented a music and dance showcase at Harrow School on August 8.
The second day of the finale was held at The Bhavan on August 9.