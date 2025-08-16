Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Morrisons CEO joins Gol Gappay eating contest to mark South Asian Heritage Month

The event, hosted in the company’s central atrium, was led by Bradford-based Heera Foods, which served up its popular Gol Gappay

Morrisons CEO joins Gol Gappay eating contest to mark South Asian Heritage Month

CEO of Morrisons Rami Baitiéh (centre) takes on the Heera Foods Gol Gappay challenge

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeAug 16, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

Morrisons chief executive Rami Baitiéh took part in a lively “Gol Gappay Challenge” at the supermarket’s Bradford headquarters on Tuesday, as part of celebrations for South Asian Heritage Month.

The event, hosted in the company’s central atrium, was led by Bradford-based Heera Foods, which served up its popular Gol Gappay – crispy puris filled with spiced chickpeas and tangy water – to staff and visitors.

The highlight was a 60-second eating contest where colleagues competed to finish as many Gol Gappay as possible before the clock ran down. To cheers from the crowd, Baitiéh joined in and managed four in a minute.

“It was fantastic to see the CEO of one of the UK’s biggest supermarkets join in with such enthusiasm,” said Noor Ali, senior commercial manager at Heera Foods. “Gol Gappay, also known as pani puri, are all about fun, flavour and bringing people together, and Rami certainly embraced that spirit.”

The open day formed part of Morrisons’ program of events showcasing South Asian food and culture. For Heera Foods, one of Bradford’s longest-standing South Asian brands, it was an opportunity to highlight a snack loved across the subcontinent.

Heera Foods, part of P&B Foods Ltd, has been based in Bradford since the 1960s and produces a wide range of South Asian staples and ready-to-eat products from its UK facility.

morrisons

Related News

Leading a new era of digital assets — ALR Miner partners with XRP to launch an efficient cloud mining revolution
Business

Leading a new era of digital assets — ALR Miner partners with XRP to launch an efficient cloud mining revolution

Indian restaurant chain Dishoom gets major investment for expansion
Business

Indian restaurant chain Dishoom gets major investment for expansion

More For You

Mounjaro

When Mounjaro was launched in Britain, Lilly set a list price 'significantly below' that in its other three European markets to avoid delays in NHS availability. (Photo: Reuters)

Lilly to raise UK Mounjaro price by 170 per cent from September

ELI LILLY said on Thursday it will increase the UK list price of its weight-loss drug Mounjaro by up to 170 per cent. The price change comes as the White House urges drugmakers to raise prices in Europe to enable price cuts in the United States.

The new price, which also applies to Lilly's type 2 diabetes medicine sold under the same name, will take effect in September. A month's supply of the highest dose will rise from £122 to £330, the company said.

Keep ReadingShow less
UK business district

The Canary Wharf business district including global financial institutions in London. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

UK economy grows more than expected in April-June quarter

UK's economy grew more than expected in the second quarter, though at a slower pace than the first three months of 2025, as US tariffs and a higher UK business tax weighed on activity, official data showed on Thursday.

Gross domestic product rose 0.3 per cent in April-June, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said, above analyst forecasts of 0.1 per cent growth. This followed a 0.7 per cent rise in the first quarter.

Keep ReadingShow less
Modi & Trump

Donald Trump and Narendra Modi shake hands as they attend a joint press conference at the White House on February 13, 2025. (Photo: Reuters)

India to continue US trade talks despite tariff hike to 50 per cent: Report

INDIA expects trade discussions with the United States to continue despite Washington raising tariffs on its exports to 50 per cent over New Delhi’s purchase of sanctioned Russian oil, two lawmakers said on Monday, citing a briefing to a parliamentary panel on foreign affairs.

Last week, US president Donald Trump imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods because of India’s continued purchase of Russian oil. This brought the total duty on Indian exports to 50 per cent, among the highest for any American trading partner.

Keep ReadingShow less
ArcelorMittal

AMSA said India, Brazil, the USA, the EU, the UK, China, Malaysia, Mexico, Canada and Australia had taken strong protection measures for their steel industries. (Photo: Getty Image)

Getty images

ArcelorMittal South Africa still considering closure of long steel business

ArcelorMittal South Africa (AMSA), part of Lakshmi Mittal’s steel group, said it is still considering closing its long steel production business as it waits for the South African government to implement a rescue plan for the domestic industry.

In January, AMSA announced plans to stop operations at its long steel manufacturing plants, affecting over 3,500 jobs. The Industrial Development Corporation later stepped in with some measures.

Keep ReadingShow less
PB Balaji

Balaji has been Group chief financial officer of Tata Motors since November 2017 and a non-executive director on JLR’s board since December 2017.

getty images

JLR appoints PB Balaji as CEO from November

JAGUAR LAND ROVER (JLR) has appointed PB Balaji as chief executive officer (CEO), effective November 2025. He will succeed Adrian Mardell, who is retiring after three years as CEO and 35 years with the company.

N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Jaguar Land Rover PLC, Tata Motors and Tata Sons, said: “I would like to thank Adrian for the stellar turnaround of JLR and for delivering record results. I am delighted to appoint Balaji as the incoming CEO of the company. The search for a suitable candidate to lead JLR has been undertaken by the Board for the past few months and after careful consideration it was decided to appoint Balaji. He has been associated with the Company for the past many years and is familiar with the Company, its strategy and has been working with the JLR leadership team. This move will ensure that we continue to accelerate our journey to Reimagine JLR.”

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us