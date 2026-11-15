Arshdeep leads India fightback to seal ODI series win over New Zealand

Highlights

India beat New Zealand by 22 runs to clinch the ODI series 3-1

Arshdeep Singh spearheaded India's defence of 209 in Tauranga

Arshdeep wins Player of the Match award with figures of 3-30

INDIA pulled off a remarkable escape in Tauranga on Sunday, with Arshdeep Singh leading a pace-led fightback to secure a thrilling 22-run win over New Zealand and seal the five-match one-day international series 3-1.

Defending a modest 209, India looked destined for defeat as New Zealand cruised to 64-1 before the visitors' pacers sparked a dramatic collapse, with the hosts losing five wickets for 55 runs before crashing out on 187 in 48.1 overs.

Put in to bat, India made a cautious start, mindful of their crushing 244-run defeat in the previous ODI, but their approach unravelled as New Zealand's bowlers ripped through the top order before Axar Patel and Ishan Kishan helped the visitors recover to 209 all out in 42.1 overs.

New Zealand openers Will Young and Nick Kelly capitalised on the platform laid by their bowlers and looked on course for a comfortable chase before India's bowlers breathed life into the contest in the middle overs, relentlessly attacking the stumps and denying the hosts any opportunity to counterattack.

Arshdeep Singh of India inspects the ball during game five of the Men's One Day International series between New Zealand and India at Bay Oval on November 15, 2026 in Tauranga, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

Yash Thakur built pressure with a disciplined spell, while Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep struck at regular intervals as the hosts slumped from 64-1 to 119-6.

Dean Foxcroft top-scored with 31 off 42 balls and attempted to steady the innings as wickets tumbled around him, but Yash removed him to claim his maiden ODI wicket.

Captain Mitchell Santner's 24 off 31 balls offered resistance, but India's bowlers continued to chip away and eventually wrapped up the tail to complete a memorable victory.

"We didn't have a great batting but our bowlers all bowled with the same direction and we were able to execute," said captain Shreyas Iyer, who backed his seamers for the bulk of the innings before turning to spin in the 36th over. "This whole series was not a good one for batters but the mindset is to take the team through irrespective of the conditions."

Indian bowlers made the difference

Player of the Match Arshdeep finished with figures of 3-30, while Siraj and spinner Patel picked up two wickets apiece and the remaining bowlers claimed one each.

"India bowled really well tonight," Santner said. "Shreyas did a great job rotating his seamers and holding Axar back. If we took each partnership a little longer, we would've won the game. It was a great bowling performance from India."

Earlier, New Zealand's attack kept India on the back foot throughout, with fast bowler Matthew Fisher striking early to remove veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Patel, who survived two chances, stitched together a 52-run partnership with Shreyas (22) before combining with Kishan in a bid to rebuild the innings.

Patel and Kishan scored 46 apiece, while Naman Dhir contributed a late 22 before Jacob Duffy and Santner wrapped up the tail.

Santner (3-47) and Duffy (3-60) claimed three wickets each, while Fisher finished with two. India and New Zealand will next meet in a two-test series beginning on November 19.

(Reuters)