India beat Pakistan by one wicket in final-ball thriller to win U-19 Asia Cup

Highlights

Mohit Ulva struck an unbeaten 49 off 26 balls to seal victory off the final delivery.

Aaryavir Sehwag finished as the tournament's leading run-scorer with 361 runs.

Pakistan opener Usman Khan hit 107 in a total of 337-9.

INDIA beat defending champions Pakistan by one wicket off the final ball to clinch a record-extending ninth Under-19 Asia Cup title in Oman on Saturday (14), securing their first crown since 2021.

Chasing 338, India completed a remarkable comeback after slipping to 252-8 in the 42nd over, with Manal Chauhan and Mohit Ulva rescuing the innings through a vital 57-run partnership for the ninth wicket.

"Outstanding day for Indian cricket! Immensely proud of our young cricketers for today’s impressive performance and for winning the Men’s U-19 Asia Cup 2026. Their success will inspire several youngsters," India's prime minister Narendra Modi wrote on social media. "Best wishes to the team for their endeavours ahead."

Chauhan's 47 from 32 balls provided crucial support, while Ulva guided India home with an unbeaten 49 off 26 deliveries, finishing the match by striking a boundary from the final ball with three runs needed for victory.

"This tournament had not gone well for me, but I had belief that I would be able to deliver today," Ulva said. "I needed Manal's support, which he provided.

"I knew it was my day and that I would take my team over the line. Number 10 has been a very lucky number for me, as all my runs have come from here.

Mohit Ulva Photo: X

"We had belief in our batting that we could chase this down. This was a flat wicket, and we kept telling ourselves that if they could score this many, then we could too."

Pakistan posted 337-9 after winning the toss and electing to bat. Opener Usman Khan led the scoring with 107 off 111 balls, while Abdul Qadir made 80 and captain Farhan Yousaf 63.

India's reply was built on a strong platform laid by captain Lakshya Raichandani, who scored 80 off 101 balls, and fellow opener Aaryavir Sehwag, the son of India great Virender Sehwag, who made 58 from 61 deliveries and struck nine fours.

Aaryavir finished as the tournament's leading run-scorer with 361 in five innings and was named Player of the Tournament.

India's lineup also featured wicketkeeper Anvay Dravid, son of former India captain and coach Rahul, who scored 19 runs.

(Reuters)