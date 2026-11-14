'I'm A Celebrity' first look: Wayne Rooney faces biggest fear as Ade Adepitan joins terrifying skydive

Highlights

Wayne Rooney overcomes his fear of heights by taking on a skydive in his first I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! challenge.

The former England footballer had previously booked three helicopter jumps but backed out at the last minute.

Paralympian Ade Adepitan also takes part in the challenge ahead of becoming the first wheelchair user to enter the jungle in the show's 24-year history.

Wayne Rooney has finally conquered his fear of heights after taking on a terrifying skydive as part of his first I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! challenge. The former England footballer, 41, jumped from a helicopter on Saturday (November 14), ahead of the ITV show's return on Monday, and appeared delighted as he landed on the beach with a huge smile.

His achievement is particularly significant because Rooney had previously booked three helicopter jumps but backed out at the last minute on every occasion. Speaking ahead of filming, he admitted that heights and helicopters made him nervous, revealing that he had never managed to get on the plane during his previous attempts.

Wayne Rooney finally faces his fear of heights

"I've been booked to jump out of a plane three times before and never made it on the plane!" Rooney said.

He also revealed that snakes and things in the water made him uncomfortable, admitting that he avoids going into the sea. Despite these fears, he appeared to embrace the challenge, much to the surprise of those involved in filming.

A source told the Daily Mail that producers considered the skydive an obvious choice because of Rooney's long-standing nervousness around heights and helicopters. The source added that he thoroughly enjoyed the experience, while his fellow campmates cheered him on as he landed. He was then taken away for an interview and to record his reaction to the challenge.

The former Manchester United captain also spoke about the prospect of appearing on television every night for three weeks, describing it as one of the biggest exposures he had experienced. He hopes viewers will get to see his personality beyond his football career.

"I hope people see I'm a genuine person," he said, adding that he considers himself a fun person who enjoys playing pranks.

Ade Adepitan makes I'm A Celebrity history

Rooney was joined in the skydive challenge by Paralympian and television presenter Ade Adepitan, who is preparing to make history as the first wheelchair user to participate in the show's 24-year history.

Adepitan arrived on the Australian beach in his electric wheelchair, which is designed to help him navigate more challenging terrain. His participation has involved extensive preparations by ITV producers, who have spent nine months adapting the jungle camp to make it accessible.

According to the Daily Mail, the changes include dedicated rest areas, wheelchair bays, crutch holders and other bespoke facilities. Discussions about Adepitan joining the 2026 series began last year, and he travelled to Australia in February to advise producers on the adjustments required to accommodate his needs.

A source told the publication that viewers would be impressed by his performance from the opening episode, adding that he had embraced the experience from the moment filming began.

When does I'm A Celebrity 2026 start?

Filming for the new series began on Friday, with presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly also spotted in Australia ahead of the celebrities' arrival.

The first look at the challenges revealed that producers have planned several dramatic tasks for the contestants. One mystery celebrity was seen standing on top of a moving lorry while holding a flare, suggesting that the campmates will face some daunting experiences this year.

Other contestants, including AJ Odudu, Jack Skipper, Mariella Frostrup and Chloe Burrows, were seen arriving on the beach in buggies before greeting their fellow campmates.

The new series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! premieres on ITV on Monday, November 16, with Rooney and Adepitan among the celebrities entering the Australian jungle.