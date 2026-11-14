Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Submit Guest Post

'I'm A Celebrity' first look: Wayne Rooney faces biggest fear as Ade Adepitan joins terrifying skydive

Paralympian Ade Adepitan also takes part in the challenge

'I'm A Celebrity' first look: Wayne Rooney faces biggest fear as Ade Adepitan joins terrifying skydive

Wayne Rooney has finally conquered his fear of heights after taking on a terrifying skydive

X/ WayneRooney
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranNov 14, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Wayne Rooney overcomes his fear of heights by taking on a skydive in his first I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! challenge.
  • The former England footballer had previously booked three helicopter jumps but backed out at the last minute.
  • Paralympian Ade Adepitan also takes part in the challenge ahead of becoming the first wheelchair user to enter the jungle in the show's 24-year history.

Wayne Rooney has finally conquered his fear of heights after taking on a terrifying skydive as part of his first I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! challenge. The former England footballer, 41, jumped from a helicopter on Saturday (November 14), ahead of the ITV show's return on Monday, and appeared delighted as he landed on the beach with a huge smile.

His achievement is particularly significant because Rooney had previously booked three helicopter jumps but backed out at the last minute on every occasion. Speaking ahead of filming, he admitted that heights and helicopters made him nervous, revealing that he had never managed to get on the plane during his previous attempts.

Wayne Rooney finally faces his fear of heights

"I've been booked to jump out of a plane three times before and never made it on the plane!" Rooney said.

He also revealed that snakes and things in the water made him uncomfortable, admitting that he avoids going into the sea. Despite these fears, he appeared to embrace the challenge, much to the surprise of those involved in filming.

A source told the Daily Mail that producers considered the skydive an obvious choice because of Rooney's long-standing nervousness around heights and helicopters. The source added that he thoroughly enjoyed the experience, while his fellow campmates cheered him on as he landed. He was then taken away for an interview and to record his reaction to the challenge.

The former Manchester United captain also spoke about the prospect of appearing on television every night for three weeks, describing it as one of the biggest exposures he had experienced. He hopes viewers will get to see his personality beyond his football career.

"I hope people see I'm a genuine person," he said, adding that he considers himself a fun person who enjoys playing pranks.

Ade Adepitan makes I'm A Celebrity history

Rooney was joined in the skydive challenge by Paralympian and television presenter Ade Adepitan, who is preparing to make history as the first wheelchair user to participate in the show's 24-year history.

Adepitan arrived on the Australian beach in his electric wheelchair, which is designed to help him navigate more challenging terrain. His participation has involved extensive preparations by ITV producers, who have spent nine months adapting the jungle camp to make it accessible.

According to the Daily Mail, the changes include dedicated rest areas, wheelchair bays, crutch holders and other bespoke facilities. Discussions about Adepitan joining the 2026 series began last year, and he travelled to Australia in February to advise producers on the adjustments required to accommodate his needs.

A source told the publication that viewers would be impressed by his performance from the opening episode, adding that he had embraced the experience from the moment filming began.

When does I'm A Celebrity 2026 start?

Filming for the new series began on Friday, with presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly also spotted in Australia ahead of the celebrities' arrival.

The first look at the challenges revealed that producers have planned several dramatic tasks for the contestants. One mystery celebrity was seen standing on top of a moving lorry while holding a flare, suggesting that the campmates will face some daunting experiences this year.

Other contestants, including AJ Odudu, Jack Skipper, Mariella Frostrup and Chloe Burrows, were seen arriving on the beach in buggies before greeting their fellow campmates.

The new series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! premieres on ITV on Monday, November 16, with Rooney and Adepitan among the celebrities entering the Australian jungle.

wayne rooneyfootballeri'm celebrityade adepitan i'm a celebritywayne rooney skydive challenge
Add EasternEye As Your Trusted Source
preferred source on google news

Related News

Imran Perretta Bafta
Entertainment

Imran Perretta joins Bafta Breakthrough after success of debut film ​Ish​

Jade Asha, British-Mauritian actress
Entertainment

Jade Asha turns pregnancy experiences into award-winning romcom

shalini-adnani-movie
Entertainment

Shalini Adnani’s Our Share of Sand digs into the hidden cost of India’s building boom

Sarmad Khoosat’s Lali questions traditions around marriage
Entertainment

Sarmad Khoosat’s Lali questions traditions around marriage

More For You

Dhanush goes undercover in Mammootty's shadowy red sandalwood empire in 'O.M' trailer

Mammootty appears as a politician allegedly controlling the illegal trade

YouTube/ Divo Music

Dhanush goes undercover in Mammootty's shadowy red sandalwood empire in 'O.M' trailer

Highlights

  • Dhanush plays an undercover Tamil Nadu police officer infiltrating a red sandalwood smuggling network in O.M: Chapter 1, Udhiram: The Blood Wood.
  • Mammootty appears as a politician allegedly controlling the illegal trade, while Sai Pallavi plays an IPS officer leading the operation.
  • Directed by National Award winner Rajkumar Periasamy, the crime thriller is set to release worldwide on November 20.

Dhanush goes undercover as a woodcutter to infiltrate a dangerous red sandalwood smuggling network in the trailer for O.M: Chapter 1, Udhiram: The Blood Wood. The upcoming crime thriller brings together Dhanush, Mammootty and Sai Pallavi in a story involving organised crime, political influence and a high-stakes police operation.

Released on Friday (November 13), the nearly three-minute trailer introduces a world of illegal timber trading in Andhra Pradesh's forests, with Dhanush's character caught between the smugglers he is investigating and the police operation working to bring them down.

Keep ReadingShow less