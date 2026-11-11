I'm A Celebrity 2026 line-up in full: Wayne Rooney, Joanna Page and all 11 stars entering the jungle

Highlights

Wayne Rooney leads the 11 celebrities heading to Australia for the 2026 series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!.

Gavin and Stacey star Joanna Page, Kaiser Chiefs singer Ricky Wilson and presenter AJ Odudu are also taking part.

Paralympian Ade Adepitan will make history as the first wheelchair user to enter the jungle camp.

The line-up for I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2026 has been revealed, with former England footballer Wayne Rooney among the 11 celebrities preparing to face the Australian jungle.

Rooney will be joined by familiar television personalities, actors, musicians, a comedian and a YouTube star when the ITV reality show returns on Monday, 16 November.

The new series will be hosted by Ant and Dec, who are back to guide the campmates through the trials and challenges. Rooney will also be following in the footsteps of his wife, Coleen Rooney, who finished as runner-up in the 2024 series.

I'm A Celebrity 2026 line-up in full

Here are all 11 celebrities taking part in this year's series.

1. Wayne Rooney

The former Everton, Manchester United and England striker has turned to football management and punditry since retiring from playing. He is hoping to go one better than his wife Coleen, who finished second in the 2024 series.

Speaking about his decision to take part, Rooney said he wanted to bring the title back to the family. He also admitted that jumping out of a helicopter was his biggest fear.

2. Ade Adepitan

The Paralympian, television presenter and documentary maker will become the first wheelchair user to take part in I'm A Celebrity. Producers are adapting the Australian camp to make it accessible for him.

Adepitan said he felt overwhelmed by the opportunity, adding that he would always be remembered as the show's first campmate in a wheelchair.

3. Leomie Anderson

The model and television personality is among this year's campmates. She is also known as a co-host of Glow Up: Britain's Next Make-Up Star.

4. Chloe Burrows

The Love Island finalist has built a career in broadcasting since appearing on the dating show. She is a Kiss Radio breakfast presenter and hosts the Chloe vs The World podcast.

5. Mariella Frostrup

The broadcaster, author and journalist has appeared on programmes including Loose Women and Times Radio. She is also known for her work across television and radio.

6. AJ Odudu

The television presenter is best known for hosting Big Brother. She has also appeared on Strictly Come Dancing.

7. Joanna Page

The actress is widely recognised for playing Stacey in the BBC sitcom Gavin and Stacey. Her television work also includes presenting shows such as Shift the Thrift and Shop Well For Less.

8. Sharky

The YouTube personality is a member of Beta Squad, alongside fellow creator King Kenny, who appeared on Celebrity Traitors. The group's YouTube channel has 12 million subscribers.

9. Jack Skipper

The stand-up comedian and social media personality joins the line-up after building an audience through his comedy performances and online content.

10. Claire Sweeney

The actress is known for her roles in Coronation Street and Brookside. She has also appeared in musical theatre.

11. Ricky Wilson

The Kaiser Chiefs frontman completes the line-up. Wilson is also known for his previous work as a coach on The Voice UK and as a presenter on Virgin Radio.

When does I'm A Celebrity 2026 start?

The new series begins on Monday, 16 November, with Ant and Dec returning as hosts.

The 2026 edition follows the all-star series filmed in South Africa, which ended in April. That series was marked by heated arguments and walk-outs during the live final.

There has also been speculation that comedian Leigh Francis, best known for his character Keith Lemon, could join the Australian camp as a late arrival. However, he is not part of the official 11-person line-up announced so far.