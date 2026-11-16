IPL founder Lalit Modi announces he has become a British citizen

Citizenship ceremony took place in London in September

Modi left India in 2010 amid allegations of financial irregularities

He rejects being called a “fugitive”, saying he has not been convicted

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE(IPL) founder Lalit Modi has announced that he has become a British citizen, describing the UK as his “home for many years”.

Modi, who has lived in London for several years, shared the news on X on Saturday alongside photographs of his citizenship ceremony at a London town hall in September. He said he had chosen to make the “very special and personal milestone” public during an address at the Oxford Union.

“I am proud to be a British citizen,” he wrote. “On 15 September 2026, surrounded by family and friends, I celebrated my British citizenship at a ceremony that will always hold a special place in my heart.”

“The United Kingdom has been my home for many years. It is a country I have come to admire and appreciate deeply — its people, institutions, traditions and values,” he said, describing his citizenship as “a privilege and a responsibility”.

Modi, who has lived in London for several years, shared the news on X X/@LalitKModi

His post ended with a reference to King Charles’s 78th birthday, which fell on the same day: “A particularly special day to share this moment. God Save the King!”

Legal battles in India

Modi left India in May 2010 after being suspended by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) amid allegations of financial irregularities in the IPL.

In 2015, a special court issued a non-bailable warrant against him after he failed to respond to summonses from the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

In July this year, an appellate tribunal set aside a penalty imposed on him in a separate case under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), relating to the IPL’s 2009 season in South Africa.

Modi has strongly objected to being described as a “fugitive”, saying he has not been convicted of any criminal offence.

(With inputs from PTI)