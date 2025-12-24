Russell Brand faces additional rape and sexual assault charges, police confirm

Highlights

Crown Prosecution Service authorises two further charges against Russell Brand



New allegations relate to incidents involving two women in 2009



Brand is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in January 2026



New charges authorised by CPS

Russell Brand has been charged with two further offences, including one count of rape and one count of sexual assault, the Metropolitan Police has confirmed. The additional charges were authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service and relate to allegations made by two separate women.

The broadcaster, comedian and actor had previously pleaded not guilty to five charges involving four women. Those earlier counts include two allegations of rape, two of sexual assault and one of indecent assault.

Brand, who is 50, is scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on January 20, 2026, in connection with the newly authorised charges.

Background to the investigation

The Metropolitan Police investigation began after allegations against Brand emerged following reporting by the Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches in September 2023.

According to the CPS, the two latest charges relate to alleged incidents that took place in 2009. These allegations are separate from the original case and involve different complainants.

A trial concerning the five original charges is due to begin at Southwark Crown Court on June 16, 2026. Those allegations span incidents said to have occurred between 1999 and 2005 in central London and Bournemouth.

Details of earlier allegations

In the earlier case, Brand is accused of raping a woman in Bournemouth in 1999. He is also alleged to have indecently assaulted another woman in Westminster in 2001 by grabbing her arm and pulling her towards a male toilet.

Further charges include the alleged sexual assault of a woman through kissing and groping between 2004 and 2005, as well as alleged oral rape and sexual assault of another woman in 2004, also in Westminster.

Detective Chief Inspector Tariq Farooqi of the Metropolitan Police said the women who have come forward are being supported by specially trained officers.

Brand’s career and public profile

Born in Essex, Brand rose to prominence as a stand-up comedian before becoming a familiar television and radio presenter, hosting programmes such as Big Brother’s Big Mouth and shows on BBC Radio 2 and 6 Music.

He later transitioned into acting, appearing in Hollywood films including Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Get Him to the Greek.