Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Russell Brand faces additional rape and sexual assault charges, police confirm

The broadcaster, comedian and actor had previously pleaded not guilty to five charges

Russell Brand Faces Additional Rape and Sexual Assault Charges

The additional charges were authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranDec 24, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Crown Prosecution Service authorises two further charges against Russell Brand
  • New allegations relate to incidents involving two women in 2009
  • Brand is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in January 2026

New charges authorised by CPS

Russell Brand has been charged with two further offences, including one count of rape and one count of sexual assault, the Metropolitan Police has confirmed. The additional charges were authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service and relate to allegations made by two separate women.

The broadcaster, comedian and actor had previously pleaded not guilty to five charges involving four women. Those earlier counts include two allegations of rape, two of sexual assault and one of indecent assault.

Brand, who is 50, is scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on January 20, 2026, in connection with the newly authorised charges.

Background to the investigation

The Metropolitan Police investigation began after allegations against Brand emerged following reporting by the Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches in September 2023.

According to the CPS, the two latest charges relate to alleged incidents that took place in 2009. These allegations are separate from the original case and involve different complainants.

A trial concerning the five original charges is due to begin at Southwark Crown Court on June 16, 2026. Those allegations span incidents said to have occurred between 1999 and 2005 in central London and Bournemouth.

Details of earlier allegations

In the earlier case, Brand is accused of raping a woman in Bournemouth in 1999. He is also alleged to have indecently assaulted another woman in Westminster in 2001 by grabbing her arm and pulling her towards a male toilet.

Further charges include the alleged sexual assault of a woman through kissing and groping between 2004 and 2005, as well as alleged oral rape and sexual assault of another woman in 2004, also in Westminster.

Detective Chief Inspector Tariq Farooqi of the Metropolitan Police said the women who have come forward are being supported by specially trained officers.

Brand’s career and public profile

Born in Essex, Brand rose to prominence as a stand-up comedian before becoming a familiar television and radio presenter, hosting programmes such as Big Brother’s Big Mouth and shows on BBC Radio 2 and 6 Music.

He later transitioned into acting, appearing in Hollywood films including Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Get Him to the Greek.

sexual assaultraperussell brand

Related News

Taylor Swift cinnamon manicure
Lifestyle

Taylor Swift’s sparkling cinnamon manicure sends fans into a frenzy as new Showgirl-inspired trend defines autumn fashion

Zakir hussain
Art & Culture

Zakir Hussain honoured as Aga Khan Music Awards brings global Muslim heritage festival to London

Asian actors join cast of Tom Stoppard’s Indian Ink
Entertainment

Asian actors join cast of Tom Stoppard’s Indian Ink

Kim Kardashian on private jet to Korea
Hollywood

Kim Kardashian channels Bianca Censori in daring see-through outfit on private jet to Korea

More For You

Akshaye Khanna exits Drishyam 3 after Dhurandhar surge

The actor’s exit stems from differences over fees and creative aspects of his character

X/ Prince8bx

Akshaye Khanna exits Ajay Devgn’s ‘Drishyam 3’ following ‘Dhurandhar’ box office surge

Highlights

  • Akshaye Khanna reportedly steps away from Drishyam 3 amid remuneration and creative disagreements
  • Exit comes after a strong audience response to his role in Dhurandhar
  • Drishyam 3, led by Ajay Devgn, is scheduled for an October 2026 release

Akshaye Khanna opts out of ‘Drishyam 3’

Akshaye Khanna has reportedly withdrawn from Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3, despite earlier plans to join the third instalment of the crime thriller franchise. According to a report by Bollywood Machine, the actor’s exit stems from differences over fees and creative aspects of his character.

The report claims Khanna sought a higher remuneration following the commercial success of Dhurandhar. He is also said to have requested changes to his on-screen appearance, leading to disagreements with the makers. Talks reportedly stalled, prompting his decision to step away from the project.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us