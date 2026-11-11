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Anirudh Ravichander marries Kavya Maran in Greece as first wedding photos emerge

The newlyweds are expected to host a grand reception in Chennai on 21 November

Anirudh Ravichander marries Kavya Maran in Greece as first wedding photos emerge

The couple married on 11 November, following celebrations held across 10 and 11 November

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranNov 11, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran have married in a destination wedding in Greece.
  • Anirudh shared the first photographs from their wedding, with the couple wearing coordinated pastel outfits.
  • The newlyweds are expected to host a grand reception in Chennai on 21 November, with several prominent guests reportedly invited.

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran, chief executive of IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad, have tied the knot in Greece.

The couple married on 11 November, following celebrations held across 10 and 11 November. Anirudh shared photographs from their wedding on Instagram, captioning the post: "My once in a lifetime, for a lifetime 11.11".

The wedding brought together two prominent names from the worlds of Indian entertainment and business, with several photographs of guests travelling to Greece also circulating on social media.

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran's wedding looks

Anirudh opted for a traditional ivory outfit for the occasion. He wore a kurta and matching veshti, paired with a long jacket featuring intricate embroidery.

Kavya chose a blush-pink lehenga with detailed embroidery and sequin work. She completed the look with a matching blouse, statement choker and earrings.

The couple coordinated their outfits in soft pastel shades for their wedding photographs.

Ahead of the celebrations, superstar Rajinikanth was spotted at the airport travelling to Greece with his family. Former Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin and his family were also seen heading to the destination, with pictures and videos shared online.

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran's Chennai reception

Following their wedding in Greece, the couple are expected to host a grand reception in Chennai on 21 November.

The date was confirmed through a post shared by the Telangana Chief Minister's Office after Kavya's parents, Kalanithi Maran and Kavery Maran, met Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy and invited him to the celebrations.

Several reports have also named prominent political leaders, film personalities and sports figures among those expected to attend. These reportedly include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The reported list of political guests also includes Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay, Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, MK Stalin and Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

From the film industry, Rajinikanth, AR Rahman, Kamal Haasan, Dhanush and Ajith Kumar are among the names reportedly invited. Other reported guests include Allu Arjun, Sivakarthikeyan, director Nelson Dilipkumar and actors Andrea Jeremiah and Sooraj Venjaramoodu.

Cricket personalities associated with Sunrisers Hyderabad, including Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan, are also expected to attend.

Who are Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran?

Anirudh rose to fame with the song Why This Kolaveri Di, featuring actor Dhanush. He has since become one of the leading music composers in Indian cinema, working across Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films.

His credits include major projects featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Pawan Kalyan and Vijay. His upcoming work includes Rajinikanth's Jailer 2.

Kavya is the chief executive of Sunrisers Hyderabad and a director at Sun TV Network. She completed her MBA at Warwick Business School in the UK before joining Sun TV Network as an executive director in 2019. She later took on a leadership role at the IPL franchise, which was acquired by her father, Kalanithi Maran, in 2017.

Speculation about the couple's relationship and a possible wedding had circulated for some time. In June 2025, Anirudh dismissed marriage rumours on social media, writing: "Marriage ah? lol... Chill out, guys. Please stop spreading rumours."

However, in June 2026, his uncle and actor Y Gee Mahendra appeared to confirm the speculation during an interview with KPTV, saying he had been told the wedding was a certainty.

The Greece ceremony has now been followed by the couple's first public wedding photographs.

kavya marangreeceweddinganirudh ravichander
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