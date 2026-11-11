Dua Lipa makes Coachella history as first British woman to headline festival in 2027

Highlights

Dua Lipa will become the first British woman to headline Coachella when the festival returns in April 2027.

Madonna, SZA and Tame Impala are also among the headline acts, with the Queen of Pop making her festival return.

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh, Jorja Smith, Chase & Status and EsDeeKid are among the other artists on the bill.

Dua Lipa is set to make history at Coachella 2027 after being announced as the first British woman to headline the prestigious California music festival.

The Training Season singer will top the bill on Fridays across both weekends, with Tame Impala headlining Saturdays and SZA closing the festival on Sundays.

The event will take place in the California desert from 9 to 11 April and 16 to 18 April, with more than 100,000 fans expected to attend each day.

Dua Lipa makes history with Coachella headline slot

Dua's booking marks a milestone for British female artists at the festival. She becomes the first British woman to headline Coachella as a solo artist.

Her announcement comes after a successful headline performance at Glastonbury in 2024, where she brought out Tame Impala frontman Kevin Parker as a special guest.

The singer will now share the 2027 headline bill with Australian psych-rock band Tame Impala and American singer SZA. The festival will also reunite Dua and SZA, who both headlined Glastonbury in 2024.

British singer Charli XCX previously performed on Coachella's main stage in 2025, ahead of Green Day's headline performance. During the success of her Brat era, she attracted attention after being pictured wearing a 'Miss Should Be Headliner' sash following her set.

Madonna and Diljit Dosanjh among Coachella 2027 performers

Madonna is also returning to Coachella after making a surprise appearance during Sabrina Carpenter's headline set in 2026. The performance came 20 years after the Queen of Pop's first appearance at the festival.

Her return follows the release of Confessions II, her first album since 2019.

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh is another major name on the 2027 bill. He returns after making history in 2023 as the first Punjabi-language singer to perform at Coachella.

Other performers include Swedish pop star Zara Larsson, singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers, Blackpink member Jisoo, Kehlani, rock band Weezer and Robyn, known for her hit Dancing On My Own.

UK acts EsDeeKid, Chase & Status and Jorja Smith are also scheduled to perform.

When is Coachella 2027 and how to get tickets?

Coachella 2027 will take place across two weekends in April, with performances scheduled for 9 to 11 April and 16 to 18 April.

Tickets are due to go on sale on Friday. The festival is among the world's most high-profile music events, attracting major performers and celebrities to the California desert each year.