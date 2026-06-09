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Arjun Rampal says his fiancée Gabriella Demetriades arrived when he was 'in the storm'

Rampal and Demetriades reportedly met through mutual friends in 2018

Arjun Rampal says his fiancée Gabriella Demetriades arrived when he was 'in the storm'

He said he was fortunate to meet Demetriades during a period when both were facing their own struggles

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJun 09, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Arjun Rampal has credited Gabriella Demetriades with helping him through one of the most difficult periods of his life.
  • The actor said they met when both were navigating personal challenges.
  • Rampal described Demetriades as a "strong anchor" during a time marked by loss and upheaval.

A relationship forged during difficult times

Arjun Rampal has reflected on how Gabriella Demetriades entered his life at a moment when he felt surrounded by uncertainty, describing their relationship as one that grew amid personal turmoil.

Speaking on Sohini's YouTube show Cancelled to Crown, the actor said he was fortunate to meet Demetriades during a period when both were facing their own struggles. Rampal recalled that they found themselves "in the storm" together and gradually learned how to navigate it side by side.

The actor credited Demetriades with providing stability at a time when life felt increasingly difficult.

Finding an anchor amid change

Rampal explained that several major changes were unfolding simultaneously. His marriage to former Miss India and model Mehr Jesia was coming to an end, while his mother was battling cancer. He had also lost his father a few years earlier and felt as though many of the people closest to him were slipping away.

Reflecting on that chapter, the actor said Demetriades became a strong anchor in his life. According to Rampal, weathering those challenges together eventually led to happier times and new beginnings.

Building a new chapter together

Rampal and Demetriades reportedly met through mutual friends in 2018. Since then, the couple have welcomed two sons, born in 2019 and 2023, and have often spoken publicly about their relationship.

In December 2025, they confirmed their engagement during an appearance on Rhea Chakraborty's podcast.

Looking back, Rampal's comments offer a glimpse into how a relationship that began during a turbulent period evolved into a lasting partnership. What started during what he described as a storm has since become one of the most significant chapters of his life.

On the professional front, Rampal was most recently seen in Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge, both directed by Aditya Dhar.

gabriella demetriadesrelationshipbollywoodarjun rampal
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