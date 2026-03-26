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Arjun Rampal’s partner Gabriella Demetriades defends him amid ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ criticism

Gabriella Demetriades described the criticism as “outrageous”

Arjun Rampal’s partner Gabriella Demetriades defends him amid ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ criticism

The remark drew criticism from author and columnist Shobhaa De, who questioned its implications in a published column

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMar 26, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
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Highlights

  • Gabriella Demetriades responds to criticism of Arjun Rampal’s public remark
  • Column by Shobhaa De questioned the actor’s statement
  • Debate unfolds as Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues strong box office run

A remark sparks debate

Actor Arjun Rampal has found himself at the centre of a public debate following a comment made at the HELLO! Hall of Fame Awards. While speaking about his role in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Rampal concluded his speech with “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”.

The remark drew criticism from author and columnist Shobhaa De, who questioned its implications in a published column. The piece prompted a response from Gabriella Demetriades, who described the criticism as “outrageous”.

Personal reflections tied to performance

At the same event, Rampal spoke about the emotional weight of portraying Major Iqbal, an ISI operative in the film. He recalled his memories of the 2008 Mumbai attacks, describing how witnessing the aftermath left him deeply shaken.

According to the actor, those experiences informed his performance, shaping the intensity he brought to the role. The film incorporates scenes inspired by the attacks, which Rampal described as a form of personal reckoning.

A high-stakes role on screen

In Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Rampal plays a calculating antagonist who remains in close contact with attackers during a hotel siege. The narrative builds towards a confrontation with Ranveer Singh’s character, Hamza, culminating in a violent showdown.

The film, directed by Aditya Dhar, also features Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun in key roles.

Strong box office and support from close circles

Alongside the controversy, the film has continued its strong theatrical run. It has crossed £95 million globally, including around £57 million from India.

Demetriades has also publicly backed the project, calling it her favourite Hindi film to date. She praised Rampal’s performance as well as the direction and ensemble cast, adding to the film’s ongoing visibility both on and off screen.

dhurandharcriticismarjun rampal

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