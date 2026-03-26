Arjun Rampal’s partner Gabriella Demetriades defends him amid ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ criticism

Highlights

Gabriella Demetriades responds to criticism of Arjun Rampal’s public remark

Column by Shobhaa De questioned the actor’s statement

Debate unfolds as Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues strong box office run

A remark sparks debate

Actor Arjun Rampal has found himself at the centre of a public debate following a comment made at the HELLO! Hall of Fame Awards. While speaking about his role in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Rampal concluded his speech with “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”.

The remark drew criticism from author and columnist Shobhaa De, who questioned its implications in a published column. The piece prompted a response from Gabriella Demetriades, who described the criticism as “outrageous”.

Personal reflections tied to performance

At the same event, Rampal spoke about the emotional weight of portraying Major Iqbal, an ISI operative in the film. He recalled his memories of the 2008 Mumbai attacks, describing how witnessing the aftermath left him deeply shaken.

According to the actor, those experiences informed his performance, shaping the intensity he brought to the role. The film incorporates scenes inspired by the attacks, which Rampal described as a form of personal reckoning.

A high-stakes role on screen

In Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Rampal plays a calculating antagonist who remains in close contact with attackers during a hotel siege. The narrative builds towards a confrontation with Ranveer Singh’s character, Hamza, culminating in a violent showdown.

The film, directed by Aditya Dhar, also features Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun in key roles.

Strong box office and support from close circles

Alongside the controversy, the film has continued its strong theatrical run. It has crossed £95 million globally, including around £57 million from India.

Demetriades has also publicly backed the project, calling it her favourite Hindi film to date. She praised Rampal’s performance as well as the direction and ensemble cast, adding to the film’s ongoing visibility both on and off screen.