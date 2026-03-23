Arjun Rampal says 'Dhurandhar' was his ‘revenge’ after witnessing Mumbai attacks first-hand

Highlights:

Arjun Rampal recalls experiencing the 2008 Mumbai attacks on his birthday

Calls working on Dhurandhar a form of “personal revenge”

The film, directed by Aditya Dhar, went on to become a major box office success

A night that turned personal

Arjun Rampal has opened up about his memories of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, describing how the events unfolded around him on the night of his birthday.

The actor revealed he had been heading towards the Taj Hotel with friends when they heard a loud explosion near Mahim. Initially dismissed as a possible gang-related incident, the situation quickly escalated as calls began pouring in and security tightened across the city.

Within minutes, the hotel he was staying in was placed under lockdown, with guests advised not to step outside due to safety concerns.

Witnessing the aftermath

Rampal recalled the emotional toll of the experience, saying the reality of the attacks only fully sank in hours later. The following morning, as he made his way home, he was forced to stop multiple times, overwhelmed by what he had witnessed.

The attacks, which unfolded across multiple locations in Mumbai, left a lasting impact on him — one that would later shape his approach to Dhurandhar.

Channelled into performance

When filmmaker Aditya Dhar narrated the film’s 26/11 sequence, Rampal said he immediately connected with the material. Taking on the role of ISI Major Iqbal, one of the handlers depicted in the film, he approached the part with a sense of personal resolve.

He described the project as an opportunity to channel his emotions into the performance, calling it his “revenge” for the trauma he experienced during the attacks.

A franchise that struck a chord

Dhurandhar went on to perform strongly at the box office, reportedly earning around ₹1,300 crore worldwide. Its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, opened to a strong response, collecting ₹145 crore on its first day and continuing to build momentum in the days that followed.

The franchise features an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan and Sara Arjun, with the sequel carrying forward the story of revenge introduced in the first film.