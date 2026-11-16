Four Indians among 14 killed in UAE crash involving 23 vehicles

Victims include three members of a Kerala family and a 13-year-old from Gujarat

30 people injured, including seven Indians

Indian consulate says it is assisting families

FOUR Indians were among 14 people killed in a multi-vehicle road accident in Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates, authorities said.

The crash, in the early hours of Thursday, involved 23 vehicles, including trucks, and left 30 people injured.

The UAE’s Ministry of Interior said on Saturday that the dead included 10 Emirati nationals and four Indian nationals. Seven Indians were among the injured, along with Emiratis, Omanis, Egyptians, Jordanians, Pakistanis and Brazilians.

The victims

One of those killed was 13-year-old Aatif Mohmmed Imran Mansur from Gujarat, who was travelling with his family to Fujairah International Airport to return to India, Gulf News reported. His parents and elder sister were injured and are being treated in hospital.

The other three Indian victims were from the same family from Vengara in Kerala’s Malappuram district. Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan named them as Muhammed Asmil, his twin sister Misna Jubin and their three-year-old nephew Muhammed Fayis.

An official from the Consulate General of India in Dubai visited hospitals in Fujairah to meet the victims’ families and check on injured Indians.

“All possible assistance is being extended to the families by the Consulate,” the mission said.

How the crash happened

According to preliminary investigations by the UAE Public Prosecution, two accidents happened in quick succession on Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Road towards Fujairah.

In the first, a vehicle hit a stationary truck. In the second, a truck carrying two shipping containers struck several vehicles before overturning. The crashes happened where the right-hand lane had been closed for maintenance, Gulf News said.

The driver of the truck in the second crash was taken to hospital and placed under partial detention after questioning, the Khaleej Times reported.

(With inputs from PTI)