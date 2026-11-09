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Man charged with murder of British Indian woman found shot dead at home in Hounslow

Navneet Kaur, 26, from Punjab, was found with fatal gunshot wounds at a house in Chertsey Road during a police welfare check on November 4. Rajat Jaswel, 31, has been charged with murder and a firearms offence.

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The victim, identified as Navneet Kaur, was found with gunshot wounds at an address on Chertsey Road in Hounslow.

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Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasNov 09, 2026
Pramod Thomas

Pramod Thomas is an assistant editor at Eastern Eye, where he covers British Asian affairs and key developments in UK politics and business. With two decades of journalism experience, his areas of interest include business, international affairs, current events, arts and culture. 

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Highlights

  • Rajat Jaswel appeared at Hendon Magistrates’ Court on Monday.
  • Police found Navneet Kaur during a welfare check at a property in Hounslow.
  • The 26-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.
  • Investigators have appealed for doorbell and dashcam footage.

A BRITISH INDIAN man has been charged with murdering a 26-year-old woman found shot dead at a house in Hounslow, west London, and appeared before a magistrates’ court on Monday (9).

The Metropolitan Police identified the victim as Navneet Kaur, who was found with gunshot wounds at an address in Chertsey Road last Wednesday (4) afternoon.

Officers had visited the property to carry out a welfare check. Kaur was pronounced dead at the scene after sustaining fatal injuries.

Rajat Jaswel, 31, of Chertsey Road, Hounslow, was arrested shortly after the discovery. He has been charged with murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Police have not disclosed a possible motive for the killing or confirmed the nature of the relationship between Kaur and Jaswel.

Police appeal for information

Detective chief inspector Sarah Lee, who is leading the investigation, said officers remained keen to hear from anyone who could help establish the circumstances surrounding Kaur’s death.

“Our thoughts remain with Navneet’s family and loved ones as they continue to come to terms with this devastating loss,” she said.

“A man has been charged but our investigation remains ongoing and we are still keen to hear from anyone who may have information that could assist.”

Police have specifically appealed for doorbell camera recordings and dashcam footage from Chertsey Road and the surrounding area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Metropolitan Police on 101, quoting reference 01/8264940/26. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 111 555.

Council offers reassurance to residents

Hounslow Council leader Shantanu Rajawat expressed sadness over Kaur’s death and offered condolences to her family and friends.

He said, “I am deeply saddened to learn of the tragic death of a 26-year-old woman. My thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with her family, friends and all those affected. The Metropolitan Police have confirmed a murder investigation is now underway and a 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

“I want to reassure local communities that the Met believe this to be an isolated incident and Met Police Officers moved swiftly to detain a suspect.”

In a statement issued last Friday (6), he said police believed the incident was isolated and had acted quickly to detain a suspect.

The investigation remains ongoing.

fatal shootinggunshot woundshounslow councilmurder investigationnavneet kaurbritish indian woman murder hounslow
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