British Hindu boy’s tilak dispute with London school reaches High Court

Highlights

His parents are suing in the High Court for £25,000, alleging religious discrimination under the Equality Act and breaches of the Human Rights Act.

The school denies discrimination and says it offered alternative arrangements, which the family turned down.

Lawyers say the case could clarify the rights of children from all faiths to wear religious markings at school.

A LEGAL challenge brought by the parents of a nine-year-old British Hindu boy could help clarify whether children can wear religious markings in UK schools, his family’s lawyers say.

The boy, who follows the Swaminarayan faith, was withdrawn from Vicar’s Green Primary School in west London after the school objected to the Tilak-Chandlo he wore on his forehead.

The Tilak-Chandlo is a U-shaped marking, usually made from sandalwood paste, with a small red circle of kumkum powder in the centre. For followers of the Swaminarayan faith, it symbolises devotion to God and humility.

His parents have now brought proceedings in the High Court of England and Wales. The school disputes the allegations.

“As parents, it has been heartbreaking to see our son go through this simply because he wanted to practise his faith,” the parents said in a statement released by their legal team this weekend.

“He had worn his Tilak-Chandlo to school for years without difficulty, and we never imagined that something so sacred to our family would become a source of distress.”

The boy had attended the school since 2021, wearing the marking throughout. The dispute began in late 2025, when the school raised objections.

The family alleged that after this, the boy was repeatedly questioned by staff about his religious practice and restricted from taking part in certain school activities. The dispute eventually led his parents to take him out of the school.

“Our son was just an ordinary little boy who enjoyed learning and spending time with his friends. His religious marking did not hurt anyone or prevent him from being a good pupil,” they said.

“We have always taught our children to respect every religion, and we simply ask that the same respect be shown to ours. We hope that no other child will have to choose between their education and their faith.”

What the school says

Vicar’s Green Primary School has publicly disputed the allegations of discrimination. It says it acted sensitively, recognised the family’s religious beliefs and offered alternative arrangements, which the parents did not accept.

The school has stressed that it values the diverse cultural and religious backgrounds in its community. It says its policy is designed to “promote cohesion, fairness, equality and a shared sense of belonging while preventing division or disruption within the school community”.

The family is represented by Ashray Law. The firm alleges religious discrimination under the Equality Act 2010 and breaches of rights protected by the Human Rights Act 1998. The claim seeks £25,000 in damages. The case is ongoing and the allegations remain in dispute.

“This case goes beyond one child or one school. It raises important questions about religious freedom and equality in British education,” said Ambrish Limbachia, director of Ashray Law.

“No child should feel compelled to choose between their faith and their education. We hope these proceedings will help clarify the rights of children from all religious backgrounds.”

Community backing

The parents are being supported by the interfaith initiative Action for Harmony.

“Religious equality must extend to all communities, including Hindu children whose traditions and beliefs are an important part of their identity,” said Nitin Palan, head of Action for Harmony.

“Action for Harmony is proud to support this legal action, not to create division, but to promote understanding, fairness and equal treatment for everyone, and we hope this case will help establish an important principle.”

The High Court proceedings in this case are ongoing.

(with inputs from PTI)