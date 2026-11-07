Former Essex maths teacher jailed for further child sex offences

A FORMER maths teacher who was already serving a 20-year prison sentence for sexually abusing girls has been jailed for a further 10 years after being convicted of 37 additional offences involving 12 teenage victims.

Syed Shahreear Ahmed, 38, was sentenced at Southwark Crown Court on Thursday (5). He received a 13-year sentence, comprising 10 years in custody followed by an extended licence period of three years.

The offences include rape, sexual assault, sexual activity with a child, making indecent images of a child and inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

Ahmed was previously sentenced to 20 years in prison on September 29, 2025, for serious sexual offences against girls.

He worked as a maths teacher at a secondary school in Essex until he resigned following his arrest in May 2023.

A Metropolitan Police investigation was reopened after further allegations emerged following his first conviction. Detectives examining his mobile phones identified additional victims and uncovered evidence of further offending.

Investigators found that Ahmed had used online communications to groom the girls, some of whom he persuaded to engage in sexual activity at his request. He also arranged to meet several victims, travelling to see them in his car, where he committed further sexual offences, including rape.

All the victims were under 18, with some as young as 14.

Claire Brinton, specialist prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), said Ahmed had pretended to be a teenage boy on social media platforms to target and groom his victims.

“Some of his sexual abuse took place online, but he also arranged to meet some of his victims so that he could commit further sexual offences, including rape,” she said.

“His predatory behaviour is all the more shocking because he was a teacher who had been trained in safeguarding children.”

Detective chief inspector Brian Kelleher, from the Metropolitan Police's Specialist Crime Command, said the investigation showed the importance of pursuing further enquiries even after an offender had been convicted.

“Through specialist investigations and digital evidence, detectives identified further victims and built a fuller picture of Ahmed's offending,” he said.

The CPS said it had established a dedicated Organised Child Sexual Abuse Unit to deal with complex cases involving the sexual abuse of children, bringing together specialist expertise to strengthen investigations and prosecutions.