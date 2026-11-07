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Trump celebrates Diwali with Indian American leaders at White House

US president lights diya at Oval Office ceremony attended by Indian American business leaders, officials and India's ambassador

donald-trump-diwali
US president Donald Trump during Diwali celebrations at White House
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Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasNov 07, 2026
Pramod Thomas

Pramod Thomas is an assistant editor at Eastern Eye, where he covers British Asian affairs and key developments in UK politics and business. With two decades of journalism experience, his areas of interest include business, international affairs, current events, arts and culture. 

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Highlights

  • Donald Trump celebrates Diwali with Indian-American business leaders and members of his administration.
  • India's ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra and CEOs of Micron Technology and IBM attend.
  • Entrepreneur Vishal Gondal gifts Trump a copy of the Hanuman Chalisa.

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump celebrated Diwali at the White House, lighting a diya at the Oval Office in the presence of prominent Indian American business leaders, members of his administration and India's ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra.

The Friday (6) celebration brought together several prominent figures, including Micron Technology chief executive Sanjay Mehrotra, IBM chief executive Arvind Krishna, FBI director Kash Patel and US National Institutes of Health director Jay Bhattacharya.

Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna and entrepreneur Vishal Gondal were also among the guests at the gathering, which included secretary of state Marco Rubio and deputy commissioner of the Social Security Administration Arjun Mody.

Other attendees included Ruby Dhalla, president and chief executive of Dhalla Group of Companies; Rajiv Sharma, founder and chief executive of Knack Systems; Viswajith Mallampati, president of Keshavam DC; and Hetalkumar Patel, a guest of the president.

White House Events Usher Arvind Chadha was also present.

A gift for Trump

Gondal, founder and chief executive of GOQii Technologies, described the occasion as "a moment of shared light in the Oval Office".

In a post on X, he said he was honoured to celebrate Diwali with Trump and presented him with a copy of the Hanuman Chalisa, the devotional hymn composed by Tulsidas in praise of Lord Hanuman.

He described it as a prayer that millions recite for "courage, devotion and strength".

Sharing photographs of the event, Gondal said he prayed for friendship between India and the US and "the triumph of light over darkness" as the lamps were lit.

Trump received the gift during the eventX

A White House tradition

The White House began hosting Diwali celebrations in 2003 under president George W Bush.

Initially, the ceremonies were largely held in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, with members of the Indian American community and Indian diplomats attending.

Trump with guests during the eventX

In 2009, Barack Obama became the first US president to light a diya at the White House during a ceremony in the East Room.

Since then, the White House has held Diwali lamp-lighting ceremonies in different locations, including the Oval Office and the Roosevelt Room.

(with inputs from PTI)

diwalidiwali at white housedonald trumphanuman chalisaus diwalitrump celebrates diwali
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