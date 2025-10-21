Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Trump, Indian-American leaders extend Diwali greetings across the US

“Today, I send my best wishes to every American celebrating Diwali — the ‘Festival of Lights’,” Trump said in a statement.

Diwlai-Texas

Texas governor Greg Abbott hosted Diwali celebrations at the Governor’s Mansion. (Photo credit: X/@GovAbbottPress)

X/@GovAbbottPress
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeOct 21, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump on Monday (October 20) extended Diwali greetings and said the festival is a reminder of light’s victory over darkness.

“Today, I send my best wishes to every American celebrating Diwali — the ‘Festival of Lights’,” Trump said in a statement.

“For many Americans, Diwali is a timeless reminder of light’s victory over darkness. It is also a time to bring families and friends together to celebrate community, draw strength from hope, and embrace a lasting spirit of renewal,” he said.

“As millions of citizens light diyas and lanterns, we rejoice in the eternal truth that good will always triumph over evil. To every American celebrating Diwali, may this observance bring abiding serenity, prosperity, hope, and peace,” he added.

Several prominent Indian-Americans also extended Diwali greetings.

FBI director Kash Patel wrote on X, “Happy Diwali—celebrating the Festival of Lights around the world, as good triumphs over evil.” Patel became the first Indian-American to lead the Federal Bureau of Investigation earlier this year.

Vivek Ramaswamy, who became the youngest presidential candidate in the Republican primaries in 2024, said in a social media post, “Happy Diwali! May the light prevail over darkness.”

New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani also shared Diwali greetings on X.

“Shubh Deepavali! Wishing everyone a very happy Diwali. Across our city, families are lighting diyas and celebrating the triumph of light over darkness and hope over despair. New York shines brighter tonight because of the people who bring their light and traditions home,” Mamdani wrote.

Separately, Texas governor Greg Abbott hosted Diwali celebrations at the Governor’s Mansion, continuing a tradition that brings together the Indo-American community each year to mark the festival.

The celebration on Sunday was attended by the Consul General of India in Houston, DC Manjunath, members of the Indo-American community, and elected officials.

Diwali events at the Governor’s Mansion have become an annual tradition in Texas since 2018, except in 2020 when it was not held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(With inputs from agencies)

indian americanstrump diwali greetingsus diwali celebrationsvivek ramaswamy

Related News

British Indian voters shifting towards Reform UK, survey finds
News

British Indian voters shifting towards Reform UK, survey finds

Bangladesh airport fire destroys vital export hub
News

Bangladesh airport fire destroys vital export hub

Trump threatens continued tariffs on India over Russian oil purchases
News

Trump threatens continued tariffs on India over Russian oil purchases

UK drafts powers to shoot down drones over military bases
News

UK drafts powers to shoot down drones over military bases

More For You

BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi wins MONDO-DR 2025 award

BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi wins MONDO-DR 2025 award

THE BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi has won the MONDO-DR Award 2025 in the “House of Worship” category, one of the top honours in the global audiovisual industry.

The awards, known as the “Oscars of the AV world”, were held at Ole Red Orlando in Florida, US.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us