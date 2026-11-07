Sudha Murty joins Kannada community for Rajyotsava celebrations in London

INDIAN lawmaker, author and philanthropist Sudha Murty joined members of the Kannada community in London for Karnataka Rajyotsava celebrations, where the contributions of people from the state and their cultural heritage were recognised.

Murty, who holds the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian honour, made a surprise visit to Karnataka Sanskriti Sangama 2026, organised by KannadigaruUK at Tudor Park Sports and Leisure Centre in Feltham last Sunday (1).

Former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman A S Kiran Kumar, a Padma Shri recipient, was also among the guests at the event, which brought together nearly 350 members of the Kannada community, a statement said.

The celebrations marked Karnataka Rajyotsava and brought together cultural traditions from the state's coastal, Malenadu, northern and southern regions.

The event brought together nearly 350 members of the Kannada community KannadigaruUK

Murty addressed the gathering, speaking about the Kannada language, its heritage and contributions made by prominent personalities from Karnataka.

Kiran Kumar also spoke about the efforts of the Kannada diaspora to preserve its language and cultural identity while living abroad.

The programme opened with the lighting of a traditional lamp and the singing of the Karnataka state anthem. It featured Bharatanatyam, folk dances, regional music and Kannada songs, with performances by children and adults.

Kannada singer Harshitha performed at the event. Other activities included a traditional Karnataka meal, cultural quizzes, community stalls and a DJ programme.

The programmae was part of promoting Kannada language, culture and traditions KannadigaruUK

Recognition for sporting achievements

The event also recognised sporting achievements by members of the Kannada community in the UK.

KannadigaruUK Cricket Club was felicitated for winning the Surrey Cricket Championship Division 11 West Central 2026. The UK women's throwball team was recognised for winning the Euro Throwball Championship 2026 in Poland.

Young cricketer Deepti Dhulappanavar was also honoured after being selected to represent Surrey County Under-14 Girls.

Kiran Kumar presented the honours to the sporting teams and the young player.

Murty also felicitated KannadigaruUK chairman Ganapati Bhat and his wife Veena Bhat in recognition of his 10 years of leadership and their contributions to the Kannada community in Britain.

Participans during Karnataka Rajyotsava celebrations in London KannadigaruUK

During the programme, Bhat outlined the organisation's plans for future community initiatives.

Executive committee member Noorjahan Basheer spoke about Kannada Kali, an initiative that teaches the language to children growing up in the UK.

Organisers said the event was part of their efforts to promote Kannada language, culture and traditions among younger generations in Britain.