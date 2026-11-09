Jensen Huang admits affair as Nvidia investigates suspected Chinese intelligence operation

Jensen Huang admitted being unfaithful to his wife after reports linked a woman he was allegedly involved with to Chinese intelligence.

Nvidia's board has launched an independent investigation but says it has no reason to believe company secrets or US national security were compromised.

China has rejected the allegations, describing claims of Chinese espionage as groundless speculation and slander.

Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang has admitted to being unfaithful to his wife after reports linked him to a Chinese businesswoman suspected by US intelligence of working for Beijing. The controversy has prompted the world's leading AI chipmaker to launch an independent investigation into whether its billionaire founder was targeted by a foreign intelligence operation.

In a message circulated to employees on Sunday (8), Huang apologised to his family, colleagues and shareholders, taking responsibility for his actions. He also pledged to cooperate fully with the investigation and protect the company's interests.

“I was unfaithful to my wife,” Huang wrote. “My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry.”

The controversy centres on reports about Alice Huang, a Chinese citizen and former executive at Singapore-based data centre company Megaspeed International, which has business links with Nvidia.

The New York Times reported in October that US authorities suspected Alice Huang of being an intelligence asset working for China's Ministry of State Security. According to the report, she had developed a close relationship with the Nvidia chief, raising concerns that she could have sought access to sensitive commercial or industry information.

Huang did not identify the woman in his message to employees. His admission of infidelity should therefore be distinguished from the separate allegations about her alleged intelligence activities.

Nvidia has not confirmed that any information was passed to Beijing or that its systems were compromised.

Why has Nvidia launched an independent investigation?

Nvidia's board announced on Sunday that it was initiating an independent investigation following reports that its founder and chief executive had been the target of a foreign intelligence effort.

A committee of independent directors, assisted by external legal counsel, will oversee the inquiry.

In its statement, the board said it had “no reason to believe” that either US national security or Nvidia's confidential information had been compromised. However, it said the investigation would examine all available information.

Huang has agreed to cooperate and will remain chief executive while the inquiry continues. Nvidia spokesperson John Rizzo said the developments would not slow the company's operations.

The investigation follows concerns surrounding Megaspeed, which has been scrutinised by US authorities over suspicions that it helped Beijing obtain advanced Nvidia AI chips restricted from export to China.

The company has been linked to the wider debate over whether American technology could reach Chinese customers through intermediaries despite Washington's export controls.

The Financial Times also reported that intelligence concerns about the alleged relationship had circulated among senior US policymakers before President Donald Trump's visit to Beijing for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The allegations have also attracted attention in Washington. Senior Republicans in the US House of Representatives have called on Huang to brief Congress this month. Democratic senator Chris Coons has also indicated that he wants to examine the matter when he takes over as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in January.

The central questions are whether Huang was knowingly targeted, whether any sensitive information was obtained and whether Nvidia's commercial relationships with companies operating in China require closer scrutiny.

How has China and Washington responded?

Beijing has rejected the allegations, describing them as politically motivated claims without evidence.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said the accusations were “pure groundless speculation and slander” when asked about the reports at a press briefing.

The controversy comes at a sensitive time for US-China technology relations, with advanced semiconductor exports remaining a major point of disagreement between the two countries.

Huang has previously argued that restricting Nvidia's access to the Chinese market could encourage Beijing to accelerate the development of its own AI technology. He has lobbied the Trump administration to ease restrictions on chip sales, arguing that American companies should remain competitive in one of the world's largest technology markets.

Trump, who has maintained a close relationship with the Nvidia chief, said he had not discussed the allegations with Huang.

“I have not spoken to him about it. I just know he's a fine person, but you never know what is going on,” he told reporters.

Asked whether he would take Huang on his next trip to Asia, Trump replied: “I don't know, but I'd certainly take him.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio declined to comment, citing the nature of the allegations and the ongoing corporate investigation.

The developments have also raised questions about Nvidia's business exposure in Asia and whether the controversy could affect its relationships with suppliers, customers and policymakers.

Bloomberg North Asia correspondent Minmin Low said investors would be watching whether the situation led to tighter restrictions on US technology investments overseas or affected Nvidia's spending across its Asian supply chain.

The immediate market response has been unsettled. Reuters reported that Nvidia shares fell in out-of-hours trading on Monday as investors assessed the implications of the investigation.

What does the controversy mean for Nvidia?

Founded in 1993 by Huang and his partners, Nvidia has become one of the most influential companies in the global technology industry. Its graphics processing units power artificial intelligence systems used by companies including OpenAI and Anthropic, making its products central to the expansion of generative AI.

Huang, who was born in Taiwan and moved to the US as a child, has led the company as chief executive since its founding. His influence extends beyond the chip industry, particularly as governments compete to secure access to the computing power needed to develop advanced AI systems.

The investigation comes at a time when Nvidia is already navigating competing pressures: demand for its processors, US export restrictions, China's push to develop domestic alternatives and questions about how much of the global AI market it can continue to serve.

The board's statement offers some reassurance to investors by saying it has no reason to believe that company secrets or national security were compromised. But the inquiry could still have wider consequences if it uncovers weaknesses in the company's relationships, information security or oversight of commercial partners.

For now, Nvidia has said Huang will continue leading the business while cooperating with the investigation. The outcome could determine whether the controversy remains a personal and corporate governance issue or develops into a wider national security dispute involving the US and China.