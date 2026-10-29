Poundland faces administration as 12,000 jobs hang in the balance

Owner Gordon Brothers rejected a management-backed offer to buy the entire business

Retailers including Poundstretcher, The Range and B&M are reportedly interested in acquiring some stores

Poundland says all its shops remain open as advisers work to secure the best possible outcome

Poundland has moved closer to insolvency after its owner filed a notice of intention to appoint administrators, putting up to 12,000 jobs at risk and raising the prospect of a breakup of the discount retail chain.

Gordon Brothers filed the notice at the High Court on Thursday (29), giving the business 10 working days of protection from creditor action while a potential rescue is explored. Corporate advisory firm AlixPartners is expected to oversee the administration process.

The move follows Gordon Brothers’ rejection of a takeover offer from Martin Property Group, a Northern Irish property company that had been backed by Poundland’s management as its preferred buyer. The offer would have kept the chain together under its existing leadership, headed by chief executive Barry Williams.

Gordon Brothers is understood to believe that selling the business in parts could generate more value than accepting the offer, which was reportedly below the £30 million in debt the owner took on when it acquired Poundland.

Williams told staff this week that the rejection was “unexpected, unwanted and wholly avoidable”.

In a statement, he said: “Despite enormous efforts it has not been possible to identify an acceptable offer for the business as a whole.”

He added that the sale process had attracted established retail operators whose formal offers collectively covered a significant part of the business. Williams said these proposals offered the best available prospects for shareholders, creditors and job preservation.

Which retailers could buy Poundland stores?

Several retailers are understood to be interested in acquiring parts of Poundland, although there is no certainty that any deal will be completed or how many jobs could be protected.

Fortress, the owner of Poundstretcher, is thought to be interested in taking on fewer than half of Poundland’s stores. CDS Superstores, which owns The Range, and Modella, the owner of TG Jones, are also reportedly considering parts of the business.

B&M has also been linked to possible store acquisitions, while reports have named Lidl and Aldi among retailers interested in some locations.

Any sale of selected stores would leave the future of the remaining outlets uncertain. The administration threat therefore puts pressure on potential buyers to move quickly, particularly as the retail sector heads into the crucial Christmas trading period.

Poundland currently operates around 600 stores across the UK and Ireland, including its Dealz outlets in Ireland. The company said its shops remain open and trading as normal while the process continues.

Why is Poundland facing administration?

Gordon Brothers bought Poundland from its previous owner, European retail group Pepco, for a nominal £1 in June 2025. It subsequently launched a sale process in September, with a reported asking price of £30m.

The retailer has undergone a major turnaround programme, including the closure of more than 100 shops over the past year, as it sought to strengthen its finances. Despite improvements in trading, the search for a buyer willing to take on the entire chain has failed to produce an acceptable offer.

The dispute over the £30m debt is understood to have been a key obstacle to the Martin Property Group proposal. Gordon Brothers wanted a buyer to account for the loan associated with its acquisition of the business.

Former Asda boss Andy Bond, who ran Poundland after Pepco acquired it in 2016, was also involved in negotiations alongside Williams.

The administration process now creates a route for potential buyers to acquire parts of the chain, but it does not guarantee that all stores will find new owners. With the Christmas period approaching, workers face uncertainty over whether their stores will remain open under new ownership or close as part of a wider restructuring.