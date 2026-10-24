Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Submit Guest Post

Reeves’ tax reforms leave UK £541m short on high-value property sales

Knight Frank analysis estimates a £541m drop in stamp duty revenue from high-value property transactions in the 18 months after the October 2024 Budget

Rachel Reeves stamp duty receipts fall

Rachel Reeves increased the stamp duty surcharge on additional properties from 3 per cent to 5 per cent in October 2024

POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Teena Jose
By Teena JoseOct 24, 2026
Teena Jose

Teena Jose is a business journalist at Eastern Eye specialising in British Asian business and the UK property market. She reports on market trends, economic developments and business leaders, while also producing daily digital video content on business and finance.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Sales of properties worth more than £5m in England fell 14 per cent in the 18 months after the October 2024 Budget, according to Knight Frank.
  • Estimated stamp duty revenue from those transactions declined by £541m, despite an increase in the surcharge on additional properties.
  • The figures have prompted calls for a global investor visa, although the government has yet to confirm any such scheme.

Sales of properties worth more than £5m in England fell 14 per cent in the 18 months after Rachel Reeves’ October 2024 Budget, with estimated stamp duty revenue from those transactions dropping by £541m, according to analysis by property consultancy Knight Frank.

The figures have renewed calls for the government to make the UK more attractive to wealthy overseas investors as Chancellor John Healey prepares his next Budget.

Knight Frank compared transactions in the 18 months before and after October 30, 2024, when Reeves increased the stamp duty surcharge on additional properties from 3 per cent to 5 per cent and outlined changes to the UK’s non-domiciled tax regime.

After adjusting for house price movements, the number of sales above £5m fell from 2,569 to 2,208, based on data from HM Land Registry, LonRes and Knight Frank.

Estimated stamp duty revenue from those transactions declined by 16 per cent, from £3.395bn to £2.855bn.

The analysis assumes that half of buyers paid both the additional-property surcharge and the 2 per cent surcharge applicable to overseas buyers. The higher additional-property rate generated an estimated £201m in extra revenue during the second period, but this was insufficient to offset the overall decline.

Knight Frank estimates the net shortfall at £541m.

High-value property market shows signs of stabilisation

The slowdown comes amid a challenging environment for the UK’s prime residential markets, with tax uncertainty and higher mortgage costs adding to pressures associated with the Middle East conflict, which began in February.

London’s prime property market has nevertheless shown some signs of stabilisation. Prime central London recorded quarterly price growth of 0.3 per cent in September, its first positive quarterly reading in four years, according to Knight Frank.

Transaction volumes also improved. Sales in prime central and prime outer London fell by 2.5 per cent in the year to September, compared with an annual decline of 14 per cent in March.

The country market, covering urban and rural properties worth more than £750,000 outside London, remained subdued. Average prices fell 4.2 per cent in the year to September, marginally better than the 5 per cent annual decline recorded in June.

The number of exchanges in the country market was 2 per cent lower in the third quarter than in the same period last year.

Calls grow for a global investor visa

Foreign Investors for Britain (FIFB), a lobby group campaigning for a new investor visa, said the stamp duty figures highlighted the potential economic cost of making the UK less attractive to international investors.

“The stamp duty loss is one of many indicators that show what happens when Britain is not competitive on a global stage in attracting overseas investors,” said Leslie Macleod-Miller, chief executive of FIFB.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has ruled out a stamp duty cut in the forthcoming Budget. However, speculation has grown that Healey could consider a new visa scheme for wealthy international investors following several high-profile departures from the UK, including hedge fund manager Chris Rokos.

The debate has also focused on the replacement for the non-dom regime. Reeves introduced a system under which qualifying new arrivals can benefit from an exemption on foreign income and gains for their first four years of UK residence.

James Quarmby, head of private wealth at law firm Stephenson Harwood, has estimated that the changes could cost the Exchequer up to £4bn annually in lost tax revenue. That contrasts with the government’s original estimate that the reforms would raise close to £3bn.

One proposal reportedly under consideration is FIFB’s global investor visa plan, which would require a minimum investment of £2.5m and an annual flat-rate tax payment of £200,000 for up to 15 years.

The proposed scheme would also provide a route to indefinite leave to remain. FIFB estimates it could attract more than £225bn in inward investment over a decade, although that is the lobby group’s projection rather than a confirmed economic outcome.

high-value property market ukrachel reevesstamp dutyuk stamp duty revenue£5m property salesrachel reeves stamp duty receipts fall
Add EasternEye As Your Trusted Source
preferred source on google news

Related News

barclays-job-ai
Featured

Barclays to cut 5,000 jobs as it steps up use of AI

air-india-london
Business

Air India to upgrade cabins on all Heathrow flights from January

heathrow-expansion-arora
Featured

Chancellor backs Heathrow expansion amid row over rival plan by Surinder Arora

reliance-musk-row
Featured

Reliance says Jio awaits clearance as Ambani responds to Musk’s Starlink accusations

More For You

UK Biosecurity lab

The UK plans to establish an AI Biosecurity Lab to help identify and respond to emerging biological threats

iStock

UK to spend £100m on AI biosecurity lab amid rising threat concerns

Highlights

  • The UK will commit £100m to establish an AI Biosecurity Lab, which the government claims will be the world’s first.
  • OpenAI and Anthropic will provide up to £200m in AI model credits to support the initiative.
  • A wider funding package includes £120m for the AI Security Institute and £130m for new cyber-defence initiatives.

The UK government plans to establish a £100m AI Biosecurity Lab to help protect the country against emerging biological threats, as part of a wider investment in artificial intelligence and national security.

Keep ReadingShow less