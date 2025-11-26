Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Rachel Reeves announces annual tax on homes worth over £2 million

Chancellor Rachel Reeves introduces annual tax on high-value homes expected to raise £400m by 2031, affecting over 140,000 properties

Rachel Reeves

Under the policy, property owners will face a recurring annual charge additional to existing council tax liability.

Getty Images
Ashya Rose
By Ashya RoseNov 26, 2025
Ashya Rose
See Full Bio

Highlights

  • New annual surcharge on homes worth over £2 m comes into force in April 2028, rising with inflation.
  • Tax starts at £2,500 for properties valued £2m-£2.5m, reaching £7,500 for homes worth £5m or more.
  • London and South East disproportionately affected, with 82 per cent of recent £2m-plus sales in these regions.
Britain has announced a new annual tax on homes worth more than £2 million, expected to raise £400 million by 2029-30, according to estimates from the Office for Budget Responsibility.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves pointed that the measure would address "a long-standing source of wealth inequality in our country" by targeting "less than the top 1 per cent of properties". The surcharge will come into force in April 2028.

Under the policy, property owners will face a recurring annual charge additional to existing council tax liability. The rate starts at £2,500 for homes valued between £2 m and £2.5 m, rising to £3,500 for properties worth £2.5 m to £3.5 m, £5,000 for £3.5 m to £5 m, and £7,500 for those valued at £5 m or more.

The tax will be based on 2026 valuations by the Valuation Office Agency in 2026 prices, with reassessments every five years. The values will be uprated in line with consumer price inflation annually.

The policy is expected to hit more than 140,000 homes, with London and the South East disproportionately affected, as 82 per cent of recent sales of properties over £2 million were located in these regions.

Concerns and impact

Industry experts have raised concerns about implementation challenges. Aneisha Beveridge of estate agency Hamptons told The Telegraph "Valuing high-end homes accurately is notoriously difficult, around 30 per cent of properties in England have not changed hands since Land Registry records began in 1995, making comparables scarce. This raises the risk of disputes and appeals, particularly where small differences in value could tip a property over the £2m threshold."

Jeremy Leaf, estate agent and former RICS residential chairman, told The Telegraph "I wish the Government luck trying to revalue all those properties and dealing with the arguments around the 'pinch points'. As a result, the cost of the exercise could turn out to be higher than the extra sums making their way into Treasury coffers."

Lucian Cook of Savills warned the move would particularly impact retirees and second homeowners, potentially pushing pensioners to downsize and hitting second home markets already dealing with increased stamp duty surcharges and doubled council tax.

london propertybudget 2025rachel reeves

Related News

Sri Lanka banks on IMF cash as car imports top estimates
Business

Sri Lanka banks on IMF cash as car imports top estimates

Mohsin Issa
Business

Asda sells 24 stores for £568m to tackle mounting debt pile

JLR
Business

JLR resumes UK production after cyberattack halts plants for weeks

More For You

Reeves budget

Reeves appears on a TV screen in a restaurant in the financial district of Canary Wharf as she presents the Autumn Budget Statement at the parliament on November 26, 2025.

Reuters

Budget introduces higher taxes as Reeves outlines revised growth path

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Labour government unveils tax-raising budget to reduce debt and fund public services
  • Freeze on income-tax thresholds to push more workers into higher tax brackets
  • OBR says growth will exceed this year’s forecast but slow between 2026 and 2029
  • Budget includes higher gambling levies, luxury property tax and support measures such as rail fare and prescription charge freezes

THE LABOUR government on Wednesday presented a tax-raising budget aimed at reducing debt and funding public services, while confirming that the economy is set to grow less than previously expected over the next few years.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us