Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Reeves plans bigger budget buffer 'to guard against future shocks'

The chancellor may raise taxes or curb spending at next month’s budget as borrowing costs rise and growth forecasts weaken

Reeves plans bigger budget buffer 'to guard against future shocks'

Rachel Reeves mixes gin with Jared Brown, co-founder of Sipsmith, as she visits the Sipsmith distillery in Chiswick, London. Paul Grover/Pool via REUTERS

Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasOct 12, 2025
Pramod Thomas
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations. His career spans both traditional and digital media platforms, with eight years specifically focused on digital journalism. This blend of experience positions him well to navigate the evolving media landscape and deliver content across various formats. He has worked with national and international media organisations, giving him a broad perspective on global news trends and reporting standards.
See Full Bio
Follow:

CHANCELLOR Rachel Reeves plans to build up a bigger buffer against her main fiscal rule at next month's budget in an effort to better insulate government finances from future shocks, the Sunday Telegraph reported.

Reeves said in her March spring statement that her spending and tax plans would leave a £9.9 billion ($13bn) fiscal buffer against her main target of balancing day-to-day public spending with tax revenues by 2030.

Since then the government's borrowing costs have risen by more than expected, a plan to save £5bn a year in welfare costs has been dropped and Britain's budget watchdog has suggested it will lower its growth forecasts.

Economic think tanks now expect Reeves to need to raise about £30bn in tax increases at the November 26 budget.

On Sunday (12) the Telegraph cited Treasury sources as saying Reeves also now planned to build up a bigger buffer to better protect government finances from volatility in the bond markets and rising borrowing costs.

That raises the prospect that she will need to raise more in taxes or cut spending to establish a larger buffer. Reeves last year raised taxes by £40bn, something she said she would not repeat.

Any move to increase the buffer could be welcomed by economists and think tanks which have warned that the tight margin risks speculation of tax rises or spending cuts when the fiscal rules are assessed twice a year, weighing on the economy.

A spokesperson for the Treasury, asked about the potential for a higher buffer, said Reeves' fiscal rules helped to keep interest rates low while prioritising investment to support long-term growth.

"This is the responsible choice - to reduce our levels of borrowing in the years ahead, so we can spend more on our public services, more on the priorities of working people and less on servicing debt," the spokesperson said.

(Reuters)

uk budgetrachel reeves

Related News

Starmer to attend Gaza peace summit in Egypt
News

Starmer to attend Gaza peace summit in Egypt

Modi welcomes Trump’s envoy as US and India eye reset in relations
News

Modi welcomes Trump’s envoy as US and India eye reset in relations

More For You

Dr Aseem Malhotra

Dr Malhotra, an advisor to US health secretary Robert F Kennedy's Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) Action, also serves as Chief Medical Advisor to Make Europe Healthy Again, where he campaigns for wider access to vaccine information.

British Asian cardiologist urges apology over Covid vaccine mandates

Dr Aseem Malhotra, a British Asian cardiologist, and research psychologist Dr Andrea Lamont Nazarenko have called on medical bodies to issue public apologies over Covid vaccine mandates, saying they have contributed to public distrust and conspiracy theories.

In a commentary published in the peer-reviewed journal Science, Public Health Policy and the Law, the two argue that public health authorities must address the shortcomings of Covid-era policies and acknowledge mistakes.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us