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Air India to upgrade cabins on all Heathrow flights from January

Daily Bengaluru service to get refurbished Boeing 787-8 aircraft with Premium Economy, while Gatwick and Birmingham routes gain more seats

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Gatwick-Ahmedabad and Birmingham-Amritsar services will add 2,700 and 2,000 seats a month

Air India
Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasOct 17, 2026
Pramod Thomas

Pramod Thomas is an assistant editor at Eastern Eye, where he covers British Asian affairs and key developments in UK politics and business. With two decades of journalism experience, his areas of interest include business, international affairs, current events, arts and culture. 

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Highlights

  • All Air India flights to and from Heathrow will have new or upgraded cabins from January 2027.
  • Heathrow-Bengaluru will be the final route to receive the cabin upgrade.
  • Gatwick-Ahmedabad and Birmingham-Amritsar services will add 2,700 and 2,000 seats a month respectively in each direction.

AIR INDIA will operate all its flights to and from London Heathrow with new or upgraded cabins from January 2027, completing the rollout across its Heathrow services.

The final route to receive the upgrade will be the daily Heathrow-Bengaluru service, which will switch from an older Boeing 787-8 aircraft to a refurbished version with new cabin interiors, upgraded seats and an in-flight entertainment system. The refurbished aircraft will also introduce Premium Economy, changing the cabin layout from two classes to three.

According to a statement, the changes form part of Air India's efforts to upgrade its aircraft and increase capacity on routes between the UK and India.

Air India

Over the past two years, Air India has introduced aircraft with new or upgraded cabin interiors on its Heathrow routes.

Flights between Heathrow and Delhi operate using a mix of Airbus A350-900 and Boeing 787-9 aircraft. Services between Heathrow and Mumbai use new Boeing 787-9s and refurbished Boeing 787-8s.

The Bengaluru route will complete the airline's planned cabin upgrade across its Heathrow operations when the refurbished Boeing 787-8 enters service in January.

More seats on Gatwick and Birmingham routes

Air India has also increased capacity on two other UK routes by deploying larger aircraft.

The four-times-weekly service between London Gatwick and Ahmedabad has switched from the Boeing 787-8 to the Boeing 777-300ER. The change adds 2,700 seats a month in each direction.

The three-times-weekly Birmingham-Amritsar service has also moved from the Boeing 787-8 to the Boeing 777-300ER, adding 2,000 seats a month in each direction.

Air India

These changes will increase seat capacity on the two routes, while the Heathrow upgrades will provide passengers travelling between London and India with refurbished cabin interiors, the company said.

Air India has been upgrading its long-haul fleet as it works to improve its services and expand capacity on international routes.

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