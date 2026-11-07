The Member Exclusive Bond offers a fixed 5.3% interest rate for 30 months.

Savers depositing £10,000 could earn £1,381 in interest by the end of the term.

Only eligible Nationwide and Virgin Money customers can apply, and withdrawals are not allowed before maturity.

Nationwide has launched a new fixed-rate savings account paying 5.3% interest, giving eligible members an opportunity to lock in a competitive return for the next two-and-a-half years.

The Member Exclusive Bond allows customers to deposit between £1 and £10,000, with the interest rate fixed for the full 30-month term. Someone depositing the maximum £10,000 could earn £1,381 in interest by the time the account matures.

The building society said the launch was part of its commitment to reward existing members for their loyalty. Nationwide has more than 19 million members, although not all will qualify for the new offer.

The launch also comes as the Bank of England has increased its base rate to 4%, a move that could influence savings rates across the market.

However, savers should consider how long they can afford to leave their money untouched before opening the account.

Who can access Nationwide's 5.3% savings account?

The Member Exclusive Bond is available only to eligible Nationwide members and customers who meet specific account-history requirements.

Applicants must be at least 16 years old and have held a qualifying Nationwide or Virgin Money account since at least November 2, 2026.

The account can be opened online, through Nationwide's mobile app or at a branch. Each saver can open only one bond, and deposits are permitted only during the first 14 days after the account is opened.

The minimum deposit is £1, while the maximum is £10,000. This means customers with larger savings balances will need to consider other accounts for the remaining funds.

The fixed rate means the interest earned will not change during the 30-month term, regardless of how the Bank of England adjusts its base rate in the meantime.

Is the 5.3% rate worth locking into?

The new rate is competitive compared with other fixed-term savings products, particularly as expectations of further changes to interest rates have already influenced the market.

Savings platform Flagstone's Katie Horne said banks had been factoring anticipated rate increases into their fixed-term savings offers for several months.

“A single 0.25% base rate increase isn't expected to move fixed rates much further,” she said.

This suggests that savers should not necessarily expect fixed-rate products to become significantly more attractive following a single base rate adjustment.

However, the main drawback of Nationwide's offer is access to the money. Once the bond is opened, customers cannot withdraw their savings until the 30-month term ends.

That makes it less suitable for people who may need money for emergencies, unexpected expenses or planned purchases during that period. An instant-access savings account could be more appropriate for funds that need to remain readily available, even if the interest rate is lower.

Savers should also consider whether they are comfortable committing their money at a fixed rate for two-and-a-half years. If market rates rise further, they will not be able to move the money into a better-paying account without waiting for maturity.

For those with spare cash they are unlikely to need in the near future, the bond offers a predictable return. But the decision ultimately depends on balancing the attraction of a fixed 5.3% rate against the loss of access to savings until 2029.