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Raheem Ali Razaq wins Best Merchandising Store of the Year at Asian Trader Awards 2026

Shailesh Solanki, Ben Wilson, Raheem Ali Razaq, Kalpesh Solanki

Asian Media Group

Raheem Ali Razaq wins Best Merchandising Store of the Year at Asian Trader Awards 2026

Raheem Ali Razaq of Ali’s Nisa Royston in Glasgow has won Best Merchandising Store of the Year at the Asian Trader Awards 2026, following a major transformation that has reshaped the store’s appearance, layout and customer experience.

The business has served its community for more than 21 years and has been part of Razaq’s family throughout that time. After taking full ownership in December 2024, he set out to turn the established neighbourhood shop into a more modern and accessible convenience destination.

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