Raheem Ali Razaq wins Best Merchandising Store of the Year at Asian Trader Awards 2026

Raheem Ali Razaq of Ali’s Nisa Royston in Glasgow has won Best Merchandising Store of the Year at the Asian Trader Awards 2026, following a major transformation that has reshaped the store’s appearance, layout and customer experience.
The business has served its community for more than 21 years and has been part of Razaq’s family throughout that time. After taking full ownership in December 2024, he set out to turn the established neighbourhood shop into a more modern and accessible convenience destination.
A comprehensive refurbishment included a store extension, new internal graphics, a 3D fascia and bold window vinyls. Digital screens at the storefront and inside the shop are used to promote offers and share community information, while Co-op own-brand products have dedicated merchandising, branded gondola ends and clear shelf-edge signage.
The refit also prioritised accessibility. Razaq widened aisles to more than one metre, expanded the entrance from less than 900mm to 1.3 metres and installed ramped access. The changes allow customers using wheelchairs and mobility scooters, as well as parents with prams, to move around the store more comfortably. The investment meant sacrificing some selling space, but Razaq considered it essential to making the shop accessible to everyone.
The store’s sales increased by 30 per cent following the refit. The award recognises a merchandising approach that combines strong visual presentation with practical navigation, accessibility and a clear understanding of local customer needs.
Asian Trader Awards 2026, held at Westminster Park Plaza Hotel in London, recognised the achievements of independent retailers and businesses from across the country, shining a spotlight on the innovation, enterprise, resilience and community spirit that continue to define the sector.
The evening was hosted by actor Nitin Chandra Ganatra. Minister for Artificial Intelligence The Rt Hon Kanishka Narayan MP graced the occasion as the chief guest.
The Asian Trader Awards 2026 winners
- Responsible Retailer of the Year: Andrew Board, Premier Core Convenience Store, Durham
- Convenience Chain of the Year: Mohan Periyasamy Palani, Samy Group Ltd, Middlesbrough
- Tobacco & Next Gen Champion of the Year: Rajalingam Mathusan, Premier Childers Street, London
- Bakery Retailer of the Year: Roli Ranger, Budgens Ascot, Berkshire
- Next Gen Award: Hamza Hussain, Abu Bakr Supermarkets, Batley, West Yorkshire
- Best Retail Couple of the Year: Bisi and Mayo Osundeko, Go Local Junction Lane, St Helens, Merseyside
- World Food Retailer of the Year: Mohammed Altaf, PAK Foods, Stoke-on-Trent
- Independent Retailer of the Year: George Phillips, TJ’s Late Shop, Londis, Hemel Hempstead
- Best Home Delivery Retailer of the Year: Mandeep Singh, Premier Singh’s Team, Sheffield
- Food to Go Retailer of the Year: Harry and Zoe Archer, Shop & Go, Burstwick Service Station, Hull
- Spirit of the Community Award: Benedict Selvaratnam, Freshfields Market, Croydon, Surrey
- Symbol Retailer of the Year: Kalpesh (Pete) Patel, Zola Ltd t/a Costcutter, Purfleet, Essex
- Off Licence of the Year: Kathleen Campbell and Richard Walker, Campbell’s of Leyburn, North Yorkshire
- Impulse Retailer of the Year: Jas and Michelle Chatha, Go Local Extra, Chathas Retail, Bradford
- Charity Hero of the Year: Jawad and Asiyah Javed, A&J Alloa Spar, Stenhousemuir, Falkirk
- Best Merchandising Store of the Year: Raheem Ali Razaq, Ali’s Nisa Royston, Glasgow
- Businesswoman of the Year: Nathalie Fullerton, Go Local Dumbarton Road, Glasgow
- Asian Trader of the Year: Arul Palaniappan, Premier New Elgin Service Station, Scotland