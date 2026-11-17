Failed asylum seekers to be removed without five-day notice

Home Office will have six months to remove people without warning

Refugee Council warns of “unnecessary distress”

More than 130,000 people awaiting asylum decisions or appeals

FAILED asylum seekers will no longer be given notice before they are removed from the UK under a change to the law announced by the government.

At present, people are given five working days’ notice, which ministers say leads to last-minute appeals that delay removals.

Under the new rules, once a person has exhausted the appeals process, the Home Office will have six months in which to remove them without advance warning.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood will make the change through an amendment to the Immigration and Asylum Bill, which is going through Parliament.

Anna Turley, minister for border security and asylum, said the change would stop migrants who have exhausted their appeals from being given “an opportunity to frustrate their legitimate removal”.

The Home Office has not said how many more people it expects to remove, but pointed to Denmark, where the number awaiting removal more than halved over five years to under 1,000 after a similar policy was introduced.

‘Unnecessary distress’

The Refugee Council criticised the plan, saying: “Removing people at such short notice will cause unnecessary distress and anxiety to people.”

Its director, Imran Hussain, said voluntary removals were “far more effective” than enforced returns and cost the taxpayer less.

The backlog

In June 2026, 40,168 people were waiting for an initial asylum decision and a further 90,341 were awaiting the outcome of an appeal.

Between July 2025 and June 2026, 38 per cent of asylum decisions resulted in refugee status being granted.