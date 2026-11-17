Prince William drives Kate in an electric auto-rickshaw in Mumbai

William says India shows growth and the environment can go together

Two Indian finalists in this year’s Earthshot Prize

Princess’s most high-profile overseas trip since cancer treatment

PRINCE WILLIAM drove the Princess of Wales through Mumbai in an electric auto-rickshaw on Tuesday, on their way to meet finalists of his Earthshot Prize, a day after he praised India as proof that emerging economies need not choose between growth and the environment.

The couple are on a three-day visit to India centred on the environmental prize, which William founded. Mumbai hosts the sixth Earthshot Prize awards on Tuesday evening, where five winners will each receive £1 million to scale up their climate solutions.

The trip is the Princess’s most high-profile overseas visit since she underwent treatment for cancer in 2024. It will end with a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Prince and Princess of Wales, pose for a picture with the Earthshot Prize ambassadors Robert Irwin and Nomzamo Mbatha, and actor Simone Ashley as they arrive to attend Children's Earthshot at the Museum of Solutions, in Mumbai, November 17. Reuters

Rickshaw ride

William rode the electric auto-rickshaw to a waterfront overlooking the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, with Catherine sitting in the back, before the couple met and posed for photographs with the finalists.

“India is home to more Earthshot Prize Winners and Finalists than any other country,” the couple said on Instagram.

‘A different picture’

Speaking at the Earthshot Prize Impact Assembly in Mumbai on Monday, William said: “Too often, the world’s emerging economies are presented with false choices — growth or the environment, prosperity or protection. But India shows us a different picture.”

He noted that India reached its target of sourcing 50 per cent of its installed electricity capacity from non-fossil fuels five years early, with its solar capacity growing more than 50-fold in little over a decade.

“It took the world almost 70 years to install its first terawatt of solar power. The second took just two years,” he said. “That is how change gathers momentum.”

Indian finalists

William highlighted two Indian finalists this year: the Mahila Housing Trust, which helps low-income women cope with extreme heat through measures such as cooler roofs and affordable insurance, and Mahindra Last Mile Mobility, which is making electric rickshaws more affordable while cleaning the air in Indian cities.

He also recalled Takachar, a Delhi-based enterprise named the prize’s first-ever winner in the “Clean Our Air” category in 2021. Its tractor-mounted technology turns crop and forest waste that would otherwise be burned into products such as fuel and fertiliser, cutting smoke by 98 per cent while raising farmers’ incomes.

“We cannot wait for everyone to agree before we act,” William said. “We all want clean air to breathe, a chance to build good lives, and a natural world that endures for our children and grandchildren.”

Catherine's return

The Princess, 44, underwent preventative chemotherapy and significantly reduced her workload.

Now in remission, she has gradually increased her public appearances but had not previously joined William on foreign trips.

Her only significant overseas visit since 2024 was a two-day solo trip to Italy in May, focused on early childhood development.

(With inputs from agencies)