Highlights

SHF announced that SARVA, an AI-assisted multilingual platform, is now live for reporting anti-Hindu hate incidents in Scotland.

The Foundation presented a proposed Scottish Sattvic Certification Standard for people following Sattvic and Jain diets.

Four individuals received the SHF Annual Diwali Awards for their contributions to community service, volunteering, technology and business.

Scottish Hindu Foundation launches SARVA reporting platform

One of the key developments presented at the reception was SARVA, an AI-assisted multilingual reporting platform developed by Omniscient Industries co-founders Rhishay Sinha and Arnav Anchan.

A demonstration showed how users can submit reports through spoken or written accounts, switch between English and Hindi, and review their statements before submitting them.

Following the event, SHF announced that the platform is now live for reporting anti-Hindu hate incidents in Scotland through sarva-report.com.

The initiative aims to make reporting more accessible and help build a clearer understanding of the experiences of people affected by anti-Hindu prejudice.

The Foundation also recognised five community anti-hate champions: Vishal Sharma, Jayjit Das, Akanksha Sadekar Chauhan, Kuldeep Shukla and Subhash Sethy.

Christopher Greenwood was acknowledged for his role as a key link with Interfaith Scotland.

New proposal addresses Sattvic and Jain dietary requirements

The reception also featured the proposed Scottish Sattvic Certification Standard, which aims to provide clearer information about ingredients, preparation methods and food handling for people observing Sattvic and Jain diets.

The presentation outlined separate provisions for both traditions, alongside a founding policy document and a development roadmap covering 2026 to 2029.

Consultation, pilot certification and training are planned before a wider public launch.

SHF has invited chefs, hospitality businesses, researchers, public institutions and Hindu and Jain communities to contribute to developing the framework.

Four individuals recognised at annual Diwali awards

The SHF Annual Diwali Awards recognised four individuals for their contributions to community life and professional achievement across Scotland.

Mahuya Banerjee received the Guiding Star Award, presented by Prabhupada Prana das, for more than 30 years of service to Hindu community life in Aberdeen.

She began hosting community gatherings at her home in the late 1980s and went on to establish ISKCON in Aberdeen with her husband in 2007. She has also contributed to the Aberdeen Hindu Association and Aberdeen Hindu Temple Trust.

Abheer Kukreja received the Rising Star Award from Equalities Minister Simita Kumar MSP. A University of Glasgow graduate, he volunteers with SHF's Dharmocracy Works initiative and Go Dharmic Scotland. His work includes supporting community events and helping distribute free meals at a weekly stall in Glasgow's George Square.

Dr Richa Sinha MBE, Chair of the Scottish Hindu Foundation, at the Foundation’s Diwali reception Scottish Hindu Foundation

Arnav Anchan received the Shooting Star Award, presented by Martyn Day MSP. A final-year Computer Science student at the University of Glasgow and co-founder of Omniscient Industries, he has contributed to developing safety systems for the rail industry and worked on SARVA to improve access to hate reporting.

Chef Ajay Kumar received the Business Award from Claire Baker MSP and Jayashree Venkatraman. He is the founder and Chef Patron of Swadish in Glasgow's Merchant City, where he combines Indian culinary traditions with seasonal Scottish produce.

His achievements include becoming Scottish Heats Champion on BBC's Great British Menu, while Swadish was named the AA's Restaurant of the Year for Scotland in 2026.

Hindu traditions celebrated inside Scottish Parliament

The reception was sponsored by MSPs Heather Anderson, Adam Harley, Duncan Massey and Paul Sweeney.

Political guests included Equalities Minister Simita Kumar and MSPs Claire Baker, Martyn Day, Maree Todd, Angela Constance, Kirsten Oswald, Ross Greer and Alison Thewliss. Councillor James Adams also attended, while Michael Marra MSP and Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP visited the reception.

The programme included the lighting of the diya, Vedic chanting and flower offerings to Shri Ganesha and Shri Lakshmi, with representatives from the Hindu Temple of Scotland, Dundee Hindu Mandir, Om Hindu Mandir and the Mohanji Foundation taking part.

Musicians from Edinburgh Hindu Society, Mahathi Challagali, Sowparnika Gopalakrishnan, Anish Subramaniam and Akash Gaddale, performed Raghuvamsa Sudha and Maithreem Bhajatha.

The latter hymn was performed 60 years after legendary Indian singer M. S. Subbulakshmi presented it at the United Nations in 1966. Sowparnika, who received SHF's 2025 Rising Star Award, returned to the event as a performer.

An annual update by Dr Sinha also reviewed the Foundation's work between Diwali 2025 and Diwali 2026. An accompanying film highlighted initiatives including the Scottish Hindu Manifesto, Chai and Hustings events across Scotland, young Hindus' participation in political discussions and interfaith engagement involving the Edinburgh Interfaith Association and the Woolf Institute.

The Foundation said it welcomed further engagement with MSPs on Hindu representation and religious freedom, as well as with organisations working to address anti-Hindu prejudice and institutions interested in religious dietary inclusion.