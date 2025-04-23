Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

‘Hinduphobia’ report tabled in Scottish parliament

Ash Regan tabled the motion based on the report by the charity Gandhian Peace Society

‘Hinduphobia’ report tabled in Scottish parliament

The Hinduphobia in Scotland report was authored by Dhruva Kumar, Neil Lal, Sukhi Bains, Anuranjan Jha and Ajit Trivedi

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeApr 23, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

A MEMBER of the Scottish parliament has put forward a motion in the House commending the work of a Glasgow-based Gandhian society that drafted a report highlighting the “rising levels of prejudice, discrimination and marginalisation” of Hindus in Scotland.

Ash Regan, an Alba Party member of the Scottish parliament (MSP) representing Edinburgh Eastern, tabled the motion based on the report by the charity Gandhian Peace Society earlier this month.

Such motions are intended to draw attention to issues of importance and concern.

The report, ‘Hinduphobia in Scotland’, was presented to the Scottish parliament’s cross-party group on challenging racial and religious prejudice in February by the society promoting Gandhian principles of peace, nonviolence and harmony.

“That the Parliament commends the work of the Gandhian Peace Society in addressing prejudice against the Hindu community in Scotland,” read Regan’s motion, which was entitled Gandhian Peace Society’s Report to Address Prejudice Against Scotland’s Hindu Community.

“(It) highlights rising levels of prejudice, discrimination and marginalisation experienced by members of Scotland’s Hindu community; [and] acknowledges the importance of their research, advocacy and public engagement in raising awareness and advancing interfaith dialogue, social cohesion and mutual respect across Scotland’s diverse communities,” it stated.

“(The Parliament) notes the report’s contribution to fostering constructive discussions around safeguarding religious and cultural rights; expresses gratitude for the contributors’ dedication; and encourages continued collaboration to build a more inclusive and equitable society,” it concluded.

The Hinduphobia in Scotland report was authored by Dhruva Kumar, Neil Lal, Sukhi Bains, Anuranjan Jha and Ajit Trivedi. It explores the various forms, root causes, as well as repercussions of Hinduphobia within Scotland’s Hindu community.

“This report is a mirror held up to our society, urging us to do better. Our findings are a call to action for policymakers to safeguard every citizen’s right to practice their faith without fear,” said Lal, president and chairman of the Indian Council of Scotland and UK.

scottish parliamentscottish hindushindusim in scotlandhinduphobia

Related News

Terror attack in Pahalgam triggers tourist exodus
News

Terror attack in Pahalgam triggers tourist exodus

wednesday season 2
TV

'Wednesday' season 2 gets split release dates on Netflix with Jenna Ortega returning this August

Turner prize 2025 shortlist
Art & Culture

Turner prize 2025 shortlist features sculptures from videotape and paintings on war trauma

Yvette Cooper
UK

Foreign criminals’ data to be released by year-end

More For You

Veterans urge nation to 'unite and remember' in VE Day letter

Samina Mahroof, a cutter at the JW Plant Flag Company works on flag orders ahead of the VE Day 80th anniversary on March 18, 2025 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

Veterans urge nation to 'unite and remember' in VE Day letter

TEN surviving Second World War veterans, including three from the British Indian Army, have written an open letter urging people across the UK to come together and remember the sacrifices made during the war.

Launched on Wednesday (23) by the /Together Coalition, the letter is part of a wider campaign marking the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day, which falls on May 5.

Keep ReadingShow less
Hertfordshire Police treat vandalism of Muslim graves as Islamophobic hate crime

The damage to plaques at Carpenders Park Cemetery has sparked outrage in the Muslim community

Hertfordshire Police treat vandalism of Muslim graves as Islamophobic hate crime

Grant Williams

HERTFORDSHIRE Police have said they are “confident” the desecration of Muslim graves at a cemetery in north London “was a religiously motivated act”.

The leader of the council that owns the cemetery visited the site last week to speak to grieving families following the horrific incident.

Keep ReadingShow less
Mahmood orders bail rules review over minority bias claims

Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood leaves after attending a cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street in central London. (Photo by BENJAMIN CREMEL/AFP via Getty Images)

Mahmood orders bail rules review over minority bias claims

JUSTICE SECRETARY Shabana Mahmood has promised a full review of court bail guidance following criticism that it gives special treatment to ethnic minorities, reported The Telegraph.

Speaking in Parliament, Mahmood said she would “ensure that equality before the law is never a principle that is compromised”. Her comments came after Conservative MP Robert Jenrick raised concerns over new bail guidelines introduced in January.

Keep ReadingShow less
Keir Starmer

Starmer’s remarks reflect a change from his earlier position that 'transwomen are women'.

Getty Images

Starmer welcomes clarity on definition of 'woman' from Supreme Court

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer has welcomed the Supreme Court’s ruling that the legal definition of a woman refers to a person’s sex at birth.

"A woman is an adult female, and the court has made that absolutely clear," Starmer said in an interview with ITV, marking his first public comments on the judgment delivered last week.

Keep ReadingShow less
Saad Qureshi’s 'Tower of Now' sculpture celebrates Bradford’s shared histories

Saad Qureshi

Saad Qureshi’s 'Tower of Now' sculpture celebrates Bradford’s shared histories

A NEW public artwork reflecting Bradford’s history and cultural communities will be unveiled in the city this week.

Titled Tower of Now, the 15-metre sculpture by artist Saad Qureshi will be opened on April 26 at Hall Ings as part of Bradford 2025 UK City of Culture.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc