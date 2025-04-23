‘Hinduphobia’ report tabled in Scottish parliament

A MEMBER of the Scottish parliament has put forward a motion in the House commending the work of a Glasgow-based Gandhian society that drafted a report highlighting the “rising levels of prejudice, discrimination and marginalisation” of Hindus in Scotland.

Ash Regan, an Alba Party member of the Scottish parliament (MSP) representing Edinburgh Eastern, tabled the motion based on the report by the charity Gandhian Peace Society earlier this month.

Such motions are intended to draw attention to issues of importance and concern.

The report, ‘Hinduphobia in Scotland’, was presented to the Scottish parliament’s cross-party group on challenging racial and religious prejudice in February by the society promoting Gandhian principles of peace, nonviolence and harmony.

“That the Parliament commends the work of the Gandhian Peace Society in addressing prejudice against the Hindu community in Scotland,” read Regan’s motion, which was entitled Gandhian Peace Society’s Report to Address Prejudice Against Scotland’s Hindu Community.

“(It) highlights rising levels of prejudice, discrimination and marginalisation experienced by members of Scotland’s Hindu community; [and] acknowledges the importance of their research, advocacy and public engagement in raising awareness and advancing interfaith dialogue, social cohesion and mutual respect across Scotland’s diverse communities,” it stated.

“(The Parliament) notes the report’s contribution to fostering constructive discussions around safeguarding religious and cultural rights; expresses gratitude for the contributors’ dedication; and encourages continued collaboration to build a more inclusive and equitable society,” it concluded.

The Hinduphobia in Scotland report was authored by Dhruva Kumar, Neil Lal, Sukhi Bains, Anuranjan Jha and Ajit Trivedi. It explores the various forms, root causes, as well as repercussions of Hinduphobia within Scotland’s Hindu community.

“This report is a mirror held up to our society, urging us to do better. Our findings are a call to action for policymakers to safeguard every citizen’s right to practice their faith without fear,” said Lal, president and chairman of the Indian Council of Scotland and UK.