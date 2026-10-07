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Migrants charged up to £4,500 for fake gay asylum evidence, Home Office says

Immigration officers say a suspected network sold staged photographs and fake letters to migrants pretending to be gay, with more than 100 asylum claims, including dozens from Bangladeshi men, now under review.

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The Home Office said Bangladeshi community LGBT organisation often vouched for men who claimed asylum on the basis of their sexuality only after earlier claims on political grounds had been refused.

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Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraOct 07, 2026
Vivek Mishra

Vivek Mishra is an assistant editor at Eastern Eye covering British Asian affairs and developments in UK and South Asian politics. With 14 years of experience in digital journalism, his interests include politics, international relations, business, current affairs and sports.

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  • Migrants charged up to £4,500 for fake gay asylum evidence
  • Three arrested in Home Office raid in London
  • More than 100 asylum claims under review
  • Asylum fraud carries a maximum 10-year sentence

MIGRANTS were charged up to £4,500 for fabricated evidence to support fake gay asylum claims, according to the Home Office, which has arrested three people after a raid on a suspected criminal network.

The network is accused of selling staged photographs, fake letters and other documents to migrants pretending to be gay. The claims include dozens from Bangladeshi men who said they would fear for their lives if returned home, BBC reported.

"We've got some intelligence that they can provide fake letters and documents, and they could charge anywhere between £1,000 and £4,500," said Chris Foster, a regional lead for criminal investigations at the Home Office.

Migrants Coached to Claim Sexuality for UK Asylum

Immigration enforcement officers arrested two people at addresses in London on Tuesday on suspicion of fraud and immigration offences, seizing phones, jewellery and thousands of pounds in cash. A third person was arrested on suspicion of being in the country illegally.

More than 100 asylum claims linked to the network are being reviewed. Foster said some of the fake applications would "undoubtedly" have been granted.

'Out of touch': Poll shows most Britons want Channel migrants detained on arrival

He said the arrests related to claims connected to Apanjon, a Bangladeshi community LGBT organisation based in Whitechapel, east London, BBC reported. Immigration judges have previously criticised evidence from the group as unreliable.

The Home Office said Apanjon often vouched for men who claimed asylum on the basis of their sexuality only after earlier claims on political grounds had been refused.

Badenoch says 'little ghettos' of separatist communities will 'ruin' UK

The arrests follow a BBC investigation in April that found advisers helping migrants pose as gay to win asylum.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said "those faking persecution are beneath contempt and mock real victims who need protection".

Asylum fraud carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

(With inputs from agencies)

apanjonasylum fraudhome officeshabana mahmood
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