Highlights

Viral footage falsely shows massive waves flooding Gordon's Bay.

Fact checkers identify the clip as AI generated.

Visual inconsistency exposes the fabricated disaster.

A dramatic video showing enormous waves sweeping through a South African coastal town has caught attention online, but the alarming scene is not real.

The footage, claiming to show Gordon's Bay being flooded by powerful waves, was identified as AI generated in a fact check by Lead Stories published on November 23.

Strange details expose the fake

The video circulated on social media, creating the impression of a major coastal disaster. However, several unusual details raised questions about its authenticity.

These included vehicles appearing on top of residential buildings, cars scattered across the beachfront and water behaving unnaturally around properties.

Lead Stories also found that an earlier version of the footage had appeared on TikTok with an AI media label.

The fact checks highlight how artificial intelligence can make fictional disasters appear convincing, particularly when videos are shared without verification.